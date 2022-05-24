English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)

Australia Tops List of Countries with Most Travelers in Bali: Tourism Minister

English tourism Australia bali
Antara • 24 May 2022 09:03
Jakarta: Australia has topped the list of countries with the most visitors to Bali Island in April this year, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno informed here on Monday.
 
The five countries with the most tourists to Bali in April were Australia, the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and France.
 
"We continue to collaborate with international airline companies to increase the quantity and schedule of flights to Indonesia, especially Bali," the minister said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In March this year, international tourist arrivals at Bali showed a significant increase of 1,030.47 percent compared to the previous month, he informed.
 
According to Uno, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is implementing a promotional program under an integrated cooperation scheme with airline companies.
 
One form the cooperation has taken is helping tourism industry players to participate in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai and South Asia's Travel & Tourism Exchange (SATTE) in India, he informed.
 
"These activities are expected to have a positive impact by increasing foreign tourist visits to Indonesia and encouraging the international aviation industry," Uno said.
 
With several relaxation policies implemented, such as the scrapping of PCR and antigen mandatory tests and the easing of the mask mandate, the ministry is also pushing international airlines to add more flights to Indonesia by opening more travel routes.
 
"The policy without PCR is considered necessary to increase tourism competitiveness with neighboring competitor countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand that first enacted the policy, thus impacting national economic recovery, especially in the tourism sector," Uno said.
 
The government's decision to ease the mask-wearing policy in open spaces is based on the controlled COVID-19 situation in Indonesia, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said on May 17, 2022.
 
However, the easing of the rule on wearing masks only applies outdoors and not in closed rooms or mass transportation, he added. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Awaits WHO Study on Acute Hepatitis in Children

Indonesia Awaits WHO Study on Acute Hepatitis in Children

English
health
Indonesia-New Zealand Bilateral Meeting Held on Sidelines of APEC Event

Indonesia-New Zealand Bilateral Meeting Held on Sidelines of APEC Event

English
trade
Minister Reaffirms Commitment to Addressing Land Mafia Issues in Indonesia

Minister Reaffirms Commitment to Addressing Land Mafia Issues in Indonesia

English
mahfud md
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wacana Lamborghini Urus Dibuat
Otomotif

Wacana Lamborghini Urus Dibuat "Menyetrum"

Capai Rp80,79 Triliun, Realisasi PEN 2022 Baru 17,73% hingga Pertengahan Mei
Ekonomi

Capai Rp80,79 Triliun, Realisasi PEN 2022 Baru 17,73% hingga Pertengahan Mei

Polisi Pastikan Tak ada Korban Jiwa Akibat Banjir Rob di Jateng
Nasional

Polisi Pastikan Tak ada Korban Jiwa Akibat Banjir Rob di Jateng

Dubes Baru Malaysia untuk Indonesia Kesal Banyak Dikritik
Internasional

Dubes Baru Malaysia untuk Indonesia Kesal Banyak Dikritik

Kedatangan Timnas U-23 Disambut Puluhan Suporter
Olahraga

Kedatangan Timnas U-23 Disambut Puluhan Suporter

Ivan Gunawan Beberkan Alasan Tak Bisa Nikahi Ayu Ting Ting
Hiburan

Ivan Gunawan Beberkan Alasan Tak Bisa Nikahi Ayu Ting Ting

Cek di Sini Jadwal dan Syarat PPDB DKI Jakarta 2022
Pendidikan

Cek di Sini Jadwal dan Syarat PPDB DKI Jakarta 2022

DOTA 2 The International 11 Digelar Oktober di Singapura
Teknologi

DOTA 2 The International 11 Digelar Oktober di Singapura

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!