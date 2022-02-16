West Nusa Tenggara Ensures Room Availability for Tourists ahead of MotoGP Event

Jakarta: The West Nusa Tenggara Tourism Office has ensured room availability for tourists ahead of the MotoGP event at the Mandalika Circuit, scheduled for March 18–20, 2022.
"The star hotels and homestays in Mandalika are already full, but in the city such as Mataram, West Lombok, East Lombok, and three (Gili Islands area) in North Lombok are not full yet," West Nusa Tenggara Tourism Office head Yusron Hadi informed in Mataram on Wednesday.
The number of rooms prepared at hotels, homestays, and camping grounds for supporting MotoGP has reached 24,768, he informed. This number does not include rented flats and three thousand floating hotels and pinisi boats prepared by state sea transportation firm PT Pelni, he added.
"The room occupancy has only reached 35 percent of the total 24,768, meaning that many (rooms) have not been filled," he said.
Although West Nusa Tenggara is still lacking in terms of the number of hotel rooms, Hadi said he hoped that tourists wanting to watch MotoGP would not worry about not getting a room.
Meanwhile, West Nusa Tenggara Housing and Human Settlements Office head Jamaluddin informed that his team has prepared 52 units with 54 blocks of flats for rent. The flats are spread across regions in the province, both in Sumbawa Island and Lombok Island, he said.
According to Jamaluddin, the rented flats have been prepared to anticipate any shortage of hotel rooms during the MotoGP event, as the number of spectators is expected to reach 100 thousand.
"The price will not be much different from homestay rates or low-priced hotels, which is around Rp250 thousand to Rp300 thousand, but it has not been decided. However, this price depends on the facilities provided. For example, rooms with an air conditioner may not be (priced) the same as those that use fans," he explained.
President Joko Widodo has said that he expects the room rates to not be too high, he added.