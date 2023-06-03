Traveloka CEO of Transport Iko Putera said, June this year was the momentum for the first school holiday after the pandemic subsided. His party observed an extraordinary surge in domestic and international tourism interest, especially in the family travel segment.
"The presence of Traveloka Travel Fair 2023 is part of our commitment to encourage global tourism, as well as providing convenient solutions for consumers in planning and realizing their travel aspirations, especially for international travel," he said in a written statement, Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Entering the second quarter of 2023, Traveloka recorded various interesting findings regarding consumer behavior, especially in international travel planning. Internal data shows Traveloka users are getting more careful in planning their vacations.
Iko added, there are various factors that influence consumer decisions in determining their travel plans, such as prices, promos, flexibility, and recommendations from family and closest friends. Flexibility features such as Reschedule/Refund Guarantee, Pay Upon Check-In, to a variety of flexible payment method options, also allow consumers to plan trips in a more planned and easy way.
"Traveloka is committed to better understanding consumer behavior by presenting travel solutions that are relevant to consumer needs," explained Iko.
Many attractive offersDuring the Traveloka Travel Fair, consumers can find special offers from various travel products from more than 9,000 trusted partners, including transportation, accommodation, attractions, airport shuttle services and car rental, up to 50 percent plus 30 percent through the application.
In addition, there are additional offers for consumers who visit the Traveloka Travel Fair booth at the Food Society, ground floor of Mall Kota Kasablanka, which will be held from 30 May to 4 June 2023.
Booth visitors also had the opportunity to get discount coupon promos of up to Rp1 million and win Top Spender rewards for users with the highest number of transactions. (Kevin Schreiber)