Bengkulu: Governor of Bengkulu Province Rohidin Mersyah introduced a new tourism investment opportunity at one of Bengkulu's outermost islands, Enggano Island, that faces the Indian Ocean."Enggano Island has huge tourism potential, and we are currently campaigning to encourage tourism investment in the island," Governor Mersyah stated while receiving Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) Head M. Arsjad Rasjid in Bengkulu, Monday.Enggano Island has vast potential, including natural richness, marine beauty, and local culture of the native Enggano people that could attract tourists to the island, he pointed out.The governor noted that the ease to apply for an investment permit will encourage investors to come and invest in Enggano Island."We currently have the integrated online single submission (OSS) system to ease permit application and cut red tape," he stated.The provincial government is currently developing the island's airport at Banjar Sari Village to boost connectivity between the island and mainland Sumatra and to ferry potential tourists from and to the island, Mersyah noted.Enggano Island is currently served by two passenger boats operated by state-owned passenger ferry operator ????PT ASDP and state-owned cargo and passenger shipping company PT Pelni, with each trip connecting the island from Sumatra taking approximately 10-12 hours, he remarked.KADIN head Rasjid remains committed to supporting the Bengkulu government to attract investment to the island, particularly for tourism development in Enggano Island."The tourism sector will always keep developing, and the Bengkulu government's campaign to attract domestic or international investment to Enggano Island would surely attract investors to develop the tourism business there," Rasjid noted.The 32 thousand-hectare Enggano Island, under the North Bengkulu District's jurisdiction, is located around 156 kilometers from the province's capital. Five ethnic groups native to the Enggano Island living in harmony with one another are Kaitora, Kaharubi, Kauno, Kahuau, and Kaharuba tribes, each with their distinct cultural aspects.(WAH)