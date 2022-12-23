Indonesian Spices Have Potential to Dominate the World: Ganjar

Jakarta: Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo has inaugurated PT Sido Muncul's Research Center for Indonesian Spice Plants.
During the launching of the research center, Ganjar appreciated PT Sido Muncul for establishing this laboratory. He hopes this laboratory is able to help promote Indonesian spices to the world.
"This is an opportunity for all stakeholders," Ganjar said when attending the event virtually.
Moreover, said Ganjar, currently Indonesia is competing with spices from other Asian countries. Ganjar explained that he discovered this fact while visiting Indonesian students studying abroad.
According to Ganjar, Indonesian spices have a potential to dominate the world. Through trade cooperation and diplomacy, Ganjar believes that Indonesian spices can go global.
"They usually find similar spices in Asian shops and those are usually from Thailand. I imagine all of our embassies and local governments work together to develop Indonesian shops and sell spices," said Ganjar.