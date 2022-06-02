English  
The revamp was a follow-up to President Joko Widodo's visit to Garut district on April 26, 2019. (Photo: medcom.id)
The revamp was a follow-up to President Joko Widodo's visit to Garut district on April 26, 2019. (Photo: medcom.id)

Garut's Situ Bagendit Expected to Become Tourism Icon

English tourism west java infrastructure
Antara • 02 June 2022 13:50
Jakarta: The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry (PUPR) is expecting the newly-revitalized Situ Bagendit tourism area in Garut, West Java, to become a new tourism icon that promotes local economic growth.
 
In a statement received here on Wednesday, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said that the ministry completed Situ Bagendit’s revitalization with a budget of Rp87.73 billion.
 
"For tourism, the infrastructure, amenities, and new events must be improved, then massive promotions. If they are not ready, tourists would come once and not come back again. That is what we have to take care of," Hadimuljono added.

According to his statement, the tourism area’s revitalization was carried out by the ministry through the West Java Regional Settlement Infrastructure Center (BPPW) of the Directorate General of Human Settlements. The revamp was a follow-up to President Joko Widodo's visit to Garut district on April 26, 2019.
 
The revitalization of Situ Bagendit was conducted on an area of 2.8 hectares, which was divided into six zones, according to the statement.
 
Of the six zones, Zone 1 was reserved for public tourism, Zone 2 for the culinary area, Zone 3 for the green school area, Zone 4 for the commercial area, Zone 5 for the water sports area, and Zone 6 for the mosque and conservation.
 
The renovation included the construction of a six-km jogging track, lotus garden, playground, culinary center, restaurant, floating mosque, and a bridge for taking selfies.
 
Meanwhile, West Java BPPW head Oscar Siagian said that Situ Bagendit’s revitalization was jointly conducted by the PUPR Ministry, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Finance Ministry, Transportation Ministry, West Java provincial Government, and Garut administration.
 
"In designing this area, the PUPR Ministry also involved the Directorate General of Water Resources through the Cimanuk Cisanggarung River Regional Center (BBWS)," Siagian added.

 
(WAH)
