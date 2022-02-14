Minister Highlights 3 Keys to Tourism Sector Recovery in Indonesia

Jakarta: Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno listed -- innovation, adaptation, and collaboration -- as trio crucial aspects to assist the pandemic-impacted tourism sector.
Currently, the ministry was developing five Indonesian super-priority tourism destinations, comprising Lake Toba in North Sumatra, Borobudur Temple in Central Java, Mandalika in West Nusa Tenggara, Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara, and Likupang in North Sulawesi. The effort was part of the innovation he had earlier cited.
"This has become our focus on how we will make it better. It will even (be greater than) Bali and Jakarta," the minister noted at the G20 Indonesia side event here Monday.
Thus, the five super-priority tourism destinations were expected to enforce the cleanliness, health, safety, and environment sustainability (CHSE) protocol during their operations.
Through the innovation of tourist destinations, employment in the economic sector is expected to continue to increase in addition to boosting the inflow of foreign capital into the country.
According to Uno, the adaptation of tourist destinations would be pursued as part of the new normal era and for sustainable recovery.
"One of (the examples of) this adaptation is digital payments (for) transactions at various tourist attractions," he pointed out.
Uno drew attention to collaboration as one of the important aspects in the recovery of the tourism sector that would be forged with the local governments, private sector, institutions, communities, and the media.
Moreover, collaboration with the international community was also relevant, such as through intensifying cooperation for implementation of the travel bubble.
The tourism sector was one of the sectors affected the most ever since the pandemic struck two years ago. Since the livelihoods of several Indonesians depended on that sector, so it became a cause for concern when the outbreak reduced the number of domestic and overseas travelers to the attractions, thereby impacting revitalization of the economy.