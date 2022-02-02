English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The number of tourists from the Middle East recorded the greatest decline. (Photo:Medcom.id)
The number of tourists from the Middle East recorded the greatest decline. (Photo:Medcom.id)

Over 1.56 Million Foreign Tourists Visited Indonesia in 2021: BPS

English BPS tourism covid-19 pandemic
Antara • 02 February 2022 16:58
Jakarta: More than 1.56 million foreign tourists had visited Indonesia last year, down 61.57 percent as compared to a year earlier, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).
 
"Hence, we can look at the trend of tourist arrivals during and before the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed Indonesia," BPS Chief Margo Yuwono noted during an online press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday.
 
He remarked that 137.24 thousand out of the 1.56 million foreign tourists had arrived in Indonesia by air, 415.47 thousand by sea, and more than a million tourists by land.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Overall, the number of tourists from the Middle East recorded the greatest decline at 88.67 percent, while the number of tourists from Asian countries outside the ASEAN recorded the lowest decline, at 43.16 percent, as compared to the previous year.
 
Tourists that traveled to Indonesia last year mostly came from Timor Leste, totaling 819.49 thousand, or 52.61 percent; Malaysia, 480.72 thousand, or 30.86 percent; China, 54.71 thousand, or 3.51 percent; Papua New Guinea, 31.70 thousand, or 2.04 percent; and the United States, 21.96 thousand, or 1.41 percent.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 128.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19: Task Force

Over 128.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19: Task Force

English
covid-19
Indonesia Records 17,895 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths

Indonesia Records 17,895 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths

English
covid-19
UN Agencies Call for Measures to Protect Workers' Health while Teleworking

UN Agencies Call for Measures to Protect Workers' Health while Teleworking

English
workers
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kasus Covid-19 Tembus 17.895 per Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Tembus 17.895 per Hari Ini

NBA: Bekap Nets, Suns Catat 11 Kemenangan Beruntun
Olahraga

NBA: Bekap Nets, Suns Catat 11 Kemenangan Beruntun

Awal Tahun, Indeks Manufaktur RI Tetap Ekspansif
Ekonomi

Awal Tahun, Indeks Manufaktur RI Tetap Ekspansif

Tokyo Laporkan 21 Ribu Kasus Baru Covid-19 dalam Sehari
Internasional

Tokyo Laporkan 21 Ribu Kasus Baru Covid-19 dalam Sehari

Pendaftaran KIP Kuliah Merdeka Dibuka Pekan Depan, Simak Tahapannya
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran KIP Kuliah Merdeka Dibuka Pekan Depan, Simak Tahapannya

Adam Deni Ditangkap Polisi, Jerinx Sebut Karma
Hiburan

Adam Deni Ditangkap Polisi, Jerinx Sebut Karma

Ini Cara Hasilkan Foto Portrait Terbaik
Teknologi

Ini Cara Hasilkan Foto Portrait Terbaik

Gowa Kepincut Berbisnis Dealer Hyundai Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Gowa Kepincut Berbisnis Dealer Hyundai Di Indonesia

Properti Kota Bogor Diincar Kalangan Atas Tahun Lalu, Kenapa?
Properti

Properti Kota Bogor Diincar Kalangan Atas Tahun Lalu, Kenapa?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!