Bunaken Festival Expected to Have Economic Impact: Tourism Ministry

"Let's build together the socioeconomic conditions of the community that are inclusive and sustainable so that it will improve people's living standards and, of course, expand employment opportunities," expert staff for innovation and creativity at the ministry, Joshua Puji Mulia Simanjuntak, said at the opening of the festival on Wednesday.
Several efforts have been made to revive the tourism and creative economy sectors, both of which have been affected the most during the pandemic, he added.
"Our appreciation goes to the North Sulawesi provincial government and everyone who has contributed to this festival," he said.
Bunaken Festival has been selected as the ‘Kharisma Event Nusantara (KEK) 2022’ as part of the government's efforts to promote economic growth through events.
“So, having a (good) quality event will bring inclusive economic value. It means that anyone can be involved in tourism and be sustainable," he said.
He further said that he expects Kharisma Event Nusantara to produce programs that have a long-term impact on the community, and not just for one or three days.
The Bunaken National Park is a gift from God in the form of a conservation area for tropical aquatic ecosystems at the center of the world's coral triangle.
“So, this is something unique that doesn't exist anywhere else. God has given the North Sulawesi people an extraordinary seabed national park," Simanjutak pointed out.
The current collective task is to tap into the potential to make tourism a blessing to the community, not only for the people of North Sulawesi, but also make it a pride of Indonesia, he added.