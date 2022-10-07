English  
The work to construct Sanur Port is 96-percent complete. (Photo: medcom.id)
The work to construct Sanur Port is 96-percent complete. (Photo: medcom.id)

Sanur Port Development Expected to Lengthen Tourist Stays in Bali: Transportation Minister

Antara • 07 October 2022 19:55
Denpasar: Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi expected that the development of Sanur Port in Denpasar would be an apt reason behind vacationers in Bali Province lengthening their stay.
 
"So far, we know South Bali and Ubud (are rather lively), but some (areas) are still lacking that aspect. However, with the construction of this port, massive tourism development is expected in Nusa Penida and Nusa Ceningan, so that tourists increase their vacation stay by at least one day," he stated in Denpasar on Friday.
 
The minister remarked that the construction of Sanur Port, followed by the Sampalan Port of Nusa Penida and the Bias Munjul Port of Nusa Ceningan, was projected to increase the stay of tourists keen on snorkeling by up to a week.

The minister of transportation assessed that the construction of three new piers on the "Island of the Gods" will increase the number of destinations with better quality, wherein earlier, tourists keen to cross were only served by simple boats.
 
"In the past, the tourists were served by what boats there are available with no dock. Of course, they could not bring in tourists in terms of the quality or quantity. By building good-quality ports of Sanur, Nusa Penida, and Nusa Ceningan, we hope that quality-wise, the level of tourists will improve," he stated.
 
Apart from indulging tourists, the minister observed that Sanur Port, Sampalan Port, and Bias Munjul Port had the potential to provide opportunities for investors and the public to develop businesses when the number of tourists increases.
 
"We will (build) several restaurants with Balinese (theme). It is not just to cater to the tourists' (palate), but (also for) us to get money. If we get money, then this facility can be managed properly, and we can subsidize it," he stated.
 
The work to construct Sanur Port is 96-percent complete.
 
Bali Governor Wayan Koster targeted the port to be inaugurated by the end of October 2022.
 
"I think it can be completed by the end of October, so that the minister can report to the president if it can be inaugurated by the president at the end of October because he will visit Bali at the end of the month," he stated.
 
Apart from tourists, the port that connected Sanur with Nusa Penida and Nusa Ceningan would increase the quality of transportation services for local people, especially for those looking to conduct prayers and traditional ceremonies, he stated.
 
He noted that the port's construction was funded by the state budget, totaling Rp563 billion.
 
This port is expected to promote economic growth with several local entrepreneurs, so that the community can be empowered and Denpasar City will get additional regional income (PHD), he added.

 
(WAH)

FAO Food Prices Index Declines for the Sixth Consecutive Month: Report

Only 30% of Indonesian MSMES Digitally Literate: Apindo

Nearly 64 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

