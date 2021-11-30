Mount Rinjani Trekking Route Closed until March 2022

Praya: The Mount Rinjani trekking route in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, will be closed from November 29, 2021 to March 31, 2022 due to extreme weather to ensure visitors' safety.
"The closure will be effective from November 29, 2021 to March 31, 2022 to anticipate high rainfall," Head of the Mount Rinjani National Park (TNGR) Dedy Asriady stated here on Tuesday.
The trekking routes include the Jeruk Manis waterfall in Jeruk Manis Village, Sikur Sub-district; the Mayung Polak waterfall path in Timbanuh Village, Peringgasela Sub-district; and the Mangku Sakti waterfall route via Sajang Village in Sembalun Sub-district, East Lombok District.
The routes from Sambik Elen Village in Bayan Sub-district, North Lombok District, will also be temporarily closed.
"Four TNGR trekking routes are temporarily closed and will reopen in April 2022," Asriady remarked.
The TNGR head appealed to residents and tourists to adhere to the rules until the reopening of the climbing route.
"The TNGR area has been closed during the rainy season for the safety of climbers," Asriady stated.