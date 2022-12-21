Padang Restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City Promotes Indonesian Cuisine

On Tuesday, a Padang restaurant called "Nasi Padang" was officially opened in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. The opening ceremony was attended by various communities, including Indonesian citizens and local residents.
Ho Chi Minh City is the largest city in Vietnam. This restaurant serves a variety of Indonesian specialties such as rendang, sayur lodeh, fried rice, chicken satay and sambal.
The Indonesian Consul General was present at the opening ceremony and expressed his appreciation for the opening of the Restaurant. He hopes that Indonesian cuisine could be further recognized by the international community.
The opening of this Indonesian restaurant will certainly add the number of Indonesian restaurants in the city. Through the dishes served at this restaurant, Indonesian people who live in the city can fulfill their longing for Indonesian food.?
"This restaurant is located in a quite strategic area," the Indonesian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City stated in a media release on Wednesday.
Those who are interested in tasting Indonesian food at "Nasi Padang" restaurant can visit the it at Number 22 Pham Hong Thai, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.