English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Ho Chi Minh City is the largest city in Vietnam. (Photo: KJRI Ho Chi Minh City)
Ho Chi Minh City is the largest city in Vietnam. (Photo: KJRI Ho Chi Minh City)

Padang Restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City Promotes Indonesian Cuisine

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 December 2022 16:05
Jakarta: It is undeniable that Padang cuisine, especially nasi padang, is well known throughout the world. The unique blend of spices and ingredients makes nasi padang a popular Indonesian food.
 
On Tuesday, a Padang restaurant called "Nasi Padang" was officially opened in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. The opening ceremony was attended by various communities, including Indonesian citizens and local residents.  
 
Ho Chi Minh City is the largest city in Vietnam. This restaurant serves a variety of Indonesian specialties such as rendang, sayur lodeh, fried rice, chicken satay and sambal. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Indonesian Consul General was present at the opening ceremony and expressed his appreciation for the opening of the Restaurant. He hopes that Indonesian cuisine could be further recognized by the international community. 
 
The opening of this Indonesian restaurant will certainly add the number of Indonesian restaurants in the city. Through the dishes served at this restaurant, Indonesian people who live in the city can fulfill their longing for Indonesian food.?
 
"This restaurant is located in a quite strategic area," the Indonesian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City stated in a media release on Wednesday.
 
Those who are interested in tasting Indonesian food at "Nasi Padang" restaurant can visit the it at Number 22 Pham Hong Thai, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Photo: kementan)

Food Commodities' Supply for Christmas, New Year in Indonesia is Safe: Minister

EU Reiterates Support for Sudanese People

Indonesia Encourages Investment in Downstream Sector for Mining

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Ready to Lift Community Activity Restrictions: Minister

Indonesia Ready to Lift Community Activity Restrictions: Minister

English
health
Indonesian Economy is in Better Condition: President Jokowi

Indonesian Economy is in Better Condition: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
ADB Committed to Supporting Wind Energy in Vietnam

ADB Committed to Supporting Wind Energy in Vietnam

English
vietnam
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ketidakpastian Global Mereda, Bos BI Ramal Rupiah Bertenaga di 2023
Ekonomi

Ketidakpastian Global Mereda, Bos BI Ramal Rupiah Bertenaga di 2023

Sensasi Nasi Padang Ramaikan Kuliner Indonesia di Ho Chi Minh City
Internasional

Sensasi Nasi Padang Ramaikan Kuliner Indonesia di Ho Chi Minh City

Total 26 Terduga Teroris dari 5 Provinsi Ditangkap Sepanjang Desember
Nasional

Total 26 Terduga Teroris dari 5 Provinsi Ditangkap Sepanjang Desember

Subsidi Kendaraan Listrik Melukai Keadilan Masyarakat
Otomotif

Subsidi Kendaraan Listrik Melukai Keadilan Masyarakat

Raffi Ahmad Kode Minta Adik untuk Cipung, Begini Reaksi Nagita Slavina
Hiburan

Raffi Ahmad Kode Minta Adik untuk Cipung, Begini Reaksi Nagita Slavina

Cuma Hari Ini, Game Wolfenstein: The New Order Gratis Epic Games!
Teknologi

Cuma Hari Ini, Game Wolfenstein: The New Order Gratis Epic Games!

Gol Ketiga Argentina di Final Disebut tidak Sah
Olahraga

Gol Ketiga Argentina di Final Disebut tidak Sah

Medcom.id Terima Penghargaan 'Apresiasi Talenta Berprestasi dan Mitra Kemendikbudristek'
Pendidikan

Medcom.id Terima Penghargaan 'Apresiasi Talenta Berprestasi dan Mitra Kemendikbudristek'

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!