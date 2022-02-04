English  
The launch of the Global Youth Tourism Summit coincides with the European Year of Youth. (Photo: medcom.id)
First Global Youth Tourism Summit to Take Place in Italy

English tourism united nations sustainable development
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 February 2022 14:57
Madrid: The Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili has joined the Minister of Tourism of Italy Massimo Garavaglia to officially launch the first Global Youth Tourism Summit
 
Set to take place in Sorrento, Italy from 27 June to 3 July, the Summit will bring children and youth from every global region together, giving them a platform to share their vision and hopes for the sector. 
 
In line with UNWTO's commitment to youth empowerment, the initiative will also allow participants to network with leaders from the worlds of politics and business, making them a part of the decision-making process as tourism fulfils its potential as a driver of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Welcoming the first participants, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili emphasized that 
 
"Tourism is a proven source of opportunity for young people – in cities and in rural communities, from every educational background and in every global region," Pololikashvili said in a press release on Friday.
 
"Young people can play a major role in overcoming the crisis facing the tourism sector. They can also be an active agent of recovery and change and play a leading role in the transition to a more sustainable tourism, which is an essential if we want to achieve sustainable development. We are all looking forward to welcoming you to wonderful Sorrento," Minister of Tourism Garavaglia added.
 
The launch of the Global Youth Tourism Summit coincides with the European Year of Youth. 
 
The GYTS series will include several webinars during which the participants will to learn about tourism and sustainability, culture and gastronomy, innovation and climate action, and other relevant topics.
 
