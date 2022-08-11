Food & Hotel Indonesia Expo 2022 Attracts Some 32 Thousand Visitors

Jakarta: The Food & Hotel Indonesia (FHI) Expo 2022 held alongside the Hotelex Indonesia and Speciality Food Indonesia and Retail Indonesia events at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) late last month attracted some 32 thousand visitors.
One of the successes recorded by the FHI 2022 is the realization of a Business Matching Program, a platform for visitors to hold meetings and establish business relations with companies participating in the expo held from July 26 to 29, 2022, FHI Event Director Juanita Soerakoesoemah noted in a written statement released on Thursday.
"During four days of the exhibition, we had held 250 business meetings through our executive business lounge facilities," Soerakoesoemah noted.
In addition to attending business meetings, visitors can directly learn from practitioners, experts, or professionals about the latest trends and innovations in the hotel and food & beverage industries. FHI 2022 featured a variety of activities, including a workshop, seminar, training course, master class, and competition.
The FHI 2022 is expected to support the development and advancement of the hotel and food & beverage services in Indonesia. FIH was organized to help accelerate sustainable industrial growth through business innovations in the global market, she stated.
Various events that enlivened the FHI 2022 included the FHI TV Programme, Masterclass, Food Talks and Foodies & Beyond under the Culinary Talks Program by the Association of Culinary Professional (ACP) Indonesia; Indonesia Coffee Events 2022 by the Speciality Coffee Association of Indonesia (SCAI); workshop and wine competition by the Indonesia Sommelier Association (ISA) of the Jakarta Chapter; pastry and baking competition by the Indonesia Pastry Alliance (IPA); and gelato workshop by Espresso Italy.
As the leading and largest international event for hotel and food & beverage industries in Indonesia, FHI may serve as the right partner to organize the next phase of Indonesia Coffee Events (ICE) 2022, SCAI Chief Daryanto Witarsa stated.
World Coffee Events are expected to be held in Indonesia in cooperation with FHI, he said.