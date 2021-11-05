English  
Indonesia's presence serves as a medium of marketing.

Expo 2020 Dubai Presents Opportunity for Indonesia's Tourism Revival: Minister

English tourism investment covid-19 pandemic
Antara • 05 November 2021 15:48
Jakarta: Indonesia's participation in the International Expo 2020 Dubai provides opportunities to revive Indonesia's tourism battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir stated here on Thursday evening local time.
 
"Indonesia's presence here serves as a medium of marketing to make the country more well-known. With this, it would certainly allow our tourism to revive," he noted.
 
Thohir remarked that the event also presented an opportunity to attract investment from various countries to Indonesia that could potentially expedite the nation's economic recovery and create more jobs.

The minister also lauded Indonesia's performance during National Day Indonesia at the Expo 2020 Dubai.
 
He remarked that Indonesia's performance reflects that its diversity is its unique appeal and strength.
 
"Since our country is primarily populated by youngsters, we should become an innovative country, especially in terms of the technology. This is what we expect in future," he affirmed.
 
Al-Wasl Plaza was the center of activities for National Day Indonesia at the Expo 2020 Dubai. Indonesia upheld the theme of "Land of Diversity" to portray the richness and diversity in culture.
 
Dozens of dancers performed various Indonesian traditional dance forms while gyrating to the tunes of the song "Indonesia Pusaka" sung by Lyodra Ginting.
 
Around two thousand visitors watched National Day Indonesia at the Al-Wasl primary stage used by only few participant countries of the Expo 2020.
 
President Joko Widodo attended the climax of the event that evening along with ministers and representatives from the United Arab Emirates.
 
During his welcome speech, President Jokowi highlighted Indonesia's natural beauty and cultural diversity as well as the importance of balancing technological advancements with concern for the environment.

 
(WAH)
