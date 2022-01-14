English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Setkab.go.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Setkab.go.id)

Mandalika Circuit Expected to Boost Local Economy

English motogp president joko widodo mandalika circuit
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 January 2022 12:08
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Thursday inspected the readiness of tourism lodging facilities in the form of homestays in Ebangah and Gerupuk hamlets in Sengkol village, Central Lombok regency.
 
"We hope that Mandalika will not only be about a motorcycle racing, but can also bring an impact on economic growth of the people. Therefore, the Government has decided to assist the upgrading of homestays in several villages around the Mandalika Circuit and it is currently prepared by the regional government," President Jokowi said during the inspection, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
The President also expressed optimism that the lodging facilities that have been upgraded by Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing will be fully booked during the MotoGP event.

For the record, Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing has renovated 915 units of tourism lodging facilities in the Mandalika National Tourism Strategic Area (KSPN), consisting of 398 homestays and 517 independent houses to support the 2022 MotoGP event.
 
Those tourism lodging facilities can be an alternative lodging accommodation for tourists who attend the MotoGP event. 
 
They have been equipped with a number of facilities including beds, wardrobes, and private bathrooms.
 
In addition, those tourism lodging facilities have also received cleanliness, health, safety, and environment sustainability (CHSE) certification from Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy.

 
(WAH)
