English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:asean.org)
Illustration (Photo:asean.org)

ASEAN Committed to Revitalising Tourism Industry in Region

English tourism asean region covid-19 pandemic
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 September 2021 13:06
Jakarta: ASEAN tourism ministers have been acknowledging the urgency of revitalising the tourism industry as the major source for income, employment, livelihoods of local communities, social advancements and economic growth of the ASEAN region.
 
In December 2020, the ministers commissioned a Study on the Impact of COVID-19, and Recommendations for Policies and Best Practices for the Post-COVID-19 Recovery Plan for ASEAN Tourism.
 
On September 17, the Final Study Report for the Post-COVID-19 Recovery Plan for ASEAN Tourism was finalised and endorsed by the ASEAN tourism ministers.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Post-COVID-19 Recovery Plan for ASEAN Tourism provides detailed regional
plans, new mandates and innovative measures for ASEAN, as a region, for safe
reopening of the tourism sector. 
 
"The Ministers affirmed their commitment in implementing the Recovery Plan in
close collaboration with various government authorities, private sectors, tourism
associations, international communities and organisations, external partners, and
other relevant stakeholders," Joint Media Statement of The ASEAN Tourism Ministers on The Post-Covid-19 Recovery Plan for ASEAN Tourism said.
 

The Recovery Plan was developed in alignment with the ASEAN Tourism Strategic Plan 2016-2025 and the Phnom Penh Declaration on a More Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient ASEAN Tourism. 
 
The Plan is expected to contribute into the realisation of ASEAN Comprehensive
Recovery Framework (ACRF), particularly though maximising the potential of ASEAN tourism. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
US Coast Guard Trains with Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency

US Coast Guard Trains with Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency

English
indo-pacific
No Indonesian Casualties in Australia's Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake: Official

No Indonesian Casualties in Australia's Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake: Official

English
indonesian government
BNPB Provides 3 Million Masks for Public at National Games

BNPB Provides 3 Million Masks for Public at National Games

English
papua province
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
The Fed Bakal Rilis Penelitian terkait Uang Digital Bank Sentral
Ekonomi

The Fed Bakal Rilis Penelitian terkait Uang Digital Bank Sentral

4 Paparan Penting Jokowi yang Dibawa ke Sidang Majelis PBB
Internasional

4 Paparan Penting Jokowi yang Dibawa ke Sidang Majelis PBB

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Los Blancos Berpesta
Olahraga

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Los Blancos Berpesta

Jokowi Pamerkan Keberhasilan Indonesia Tekan Karhutla di Sidang PBB
Nasional

Jokowi Pamerkan Keberhasilan Indonesia Tekan Karhutla di Sidang PBB

3 Pekan PTM, 241 Siswa di Jakarta Positif Covid-19
Pendidikan

3 Pekan PTM, 241 Siswa di Jakarta Positif Covid-19

Adegan Mesra Amanda Manopo dan Arya Saloka Dihapus, Fans Ngamuk
Hiburan

Adegan Mesra Amanda Manopo dan Arya Saloka Dihapus, Fans Ngamuk

All New Honda BR-V Pakai Platform Baru, Belum Bisa Hybrid
Otomotif

All New Honda BR-V Pakai Platform Baru, Belum Bisa Hybrid

Apple Upayakan Pengawas Kesehatan Mental Pakai Data iPhone
Teknologi

Apple Upayakan Pengawas Kesehatan Mental Pakai Data iPhone

Padat Karya Permukiman Serap 324 Ribu Pekerja
Properti

Padat Karya Permukiman Serap 324 Ribu Pekerja

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!