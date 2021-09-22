ASEAN Committed to Revitalising Tourism Industry in Region

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: ASEAN tourism ministers have been acknowledging the urgency of revitalising the tourism industry as the major source for income, employment, livelihoods of local communities, social advancements and economic growth of the ASEAN region.In December 2020, the ministers commissioned a Study on the Impact of COVID-19, and Recommendations for Policies and Best Practices for the Post-COVID-19 Recovery Plan for ASEAN Tourism.On September 17, the Final Study Report for the Post-COVID-19 Recovery Plan for ASEAN Tourism was finalised and endorsed by the ASEAN tourism ministers.The Post-COVID-19 Recovery Plan for ASEAN Tourism provides detailed regionalplans, new mandates and innovative measures for ASEAN, as a region, for safereopening of the tourism sector."The Ministers affirmed their commitment in implementing the Recovery Plan inclose collaboration with various government authorities, private sectors, tourismassociations, international communities and organisations, external partners, andother relevant stakeholders," Joint Media Statement of The ASEAN Tourism Ministers on The Post-Covid-19 Recovery Plan for ASEAN Tourism said.The Recovery Plan was developed in alignment with the ASEAN Tourism Strategic Plan 2016-2025 and the Phnom Penh Declaration on a More Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient ASEAN Tourism.The Plan is expected to contribute into the realisation of ASEAN ComprehensiveRecovery Framework (ACRF), particularly though maximising the potential of ASEAN tourism.(WAH)