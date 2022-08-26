English  
Labuan Bajo is one of Indonesia's super-priority destinations. (Photo: medcom.id)
Labuan Bajo is one of Indonesia's super-priority destinations. (Photo: medcom.id)

IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon 2022 to Offer Challenging Route, Stunning Views

Antara • 26 August 2022 20:07
Jakarta: The organizing committee of IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon 2022 has promised the race will offer a challenging route and stunning views of the tourist destination, which will host the event on October 29 this year.
 
In the first-ever marathon race to be held in Labuan Bajo, participants will get to compete in the 5K, 10K, 21K (half marathon), and 42K (full marathon) route categories, chief executive of IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon, Fitri Istanti, informed at a press conference here on Friday.
 
Located in West Manggarai district, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) province, Labuan Bajo, which has been designated as one of Indonesia's super-priority destinations, has a typical topography.

"What will be unique and distinguish the Labujan Bajo Marathon from other marathon races will be the contours of the track that go up and down. This will be very challenging. Therefore, we call it the most challenging marathon route with stunning views. Our target is people who want to feel a new challenge," she said.
 
The Labuan Bajo Marathon will also serve as an arena to identify future running athletes, especially since NTT has produced many outstanding Indonesian athletes in the long and middle distance running categories, such as Matheus Wuli, Lamek Yunias. Banu, the late Eduardus Nabunome, Mery Paijo, and Apriana Paijo, she added.
 
The Indonesian Financial Group (IFG), in collaboration with the NTT Youth and Sports Office and NTT's PASI (The Association of Indonesian Athletics), has invited around 400 students from 100 high schools (SMA) in NTT to participate in the marathon’s 5K category in order to identify future athletes.
 
Prior to the race, they will undergo a two-month training, which will be monitored directly by Agung Mulyawan, a certified coach from the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) and PASI.
 
In addition to the individual category, the Labuan Bajo Marathon will also feature a 5K relay group and a special competition for children in the “100 meters kids dash” category.
 
Registration for the IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon 2022 will open from September 4, 2022, on the website www.IFGLabuanBajoMarathon.com.
 
(WAH)
Peringatan!