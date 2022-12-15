Expect Holiday Period to Boost Tourist Visits in Indonesia: Minister

"We hope this December we can reach 620 thousand foreign tourist visits to achieve the 5.2-million target for 2022," he said at a coordinating meeting on “Inclusive Tourism and Creative Economy Transformation and Sustainability” in Jakarta on Thursday.
The target of 5.2 million would exceed the target of 3.6 million foreign tourist visits, which was achieved in October 2022.
"Compared to the upper limit of our target of 3.6 million visits, this means that this will be almost a 60–70 percent increase. It is extraordinary," he added.
The minister informed that he is targeting 800 million trips by domestic tourists in 2022.
"This movement during the Christmas and New Year holidays is very important to help us to achieve our target of 1.4 billion domestic tourist movements," he said.
Uno, who is also the former deputy governor of Jakarta, said that the government has launched the Proud to Travel in Indonesia (BBWI) movement to demonstrate its alignment with Indonesian tourism.
The campaign is encouraging domestic tourists to choose tourism destinations in Indonesia. The minister then asked the public to travel within the country. In fact, the ministry has prepared 100 domestic tour packages to welcome the year-end holidays.
The tour packages aim to increase the number of movements or trips of domestic tourists, which, in 2023, is targeted to reach 1.2 to 1.4 billion.
"It is not just an appeal, but we really ask our domestic tourists to visit our domestic tourist destinations. Let us explore Indonesia," he remarked.