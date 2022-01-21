English  
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno. (Photo:kemenparekraf)
Govt to Develop Tourism Sector in New Capital

English nusantara tourism creative economy New Capital
M Sholahadhin Azhar • 21 January 2022 15:23
Jakarta: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno is committed to developing tourism and creative economy sectors in Nusantara Capital City (IKN Nusantara) and its surrounding areas.
 
"We have formed a team to study plans to revitalize the tourism sector in IKN which is now called Nusantara," said Sandiaga in a written statement on Friday, January 21, 2022.
 
According to him, the team was established after the House of Representatives (DPR) passed the State Capital Bill into law.
 
Sandiaga said tourism players should explore opportunities in IKN Nusantara, especially in hospitality and culinary sectors.
 
He said the presence of IKN Nusantara would not negatively impact the tourism creative economy sectors in Jakarta.
 
"People will still come to Jakarta," said Sandiaga.
 

(WAH)
