Jakarta Governor Promotes Thousand Islands for Digital Nomads

Jakarta: Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan has promoted the Thousand Islands area (Kepulauan Seribu) as a place for digital nomads to work online while also traveling, a lifestyle that has become a newfound trend in society.
"Usually, 'digital nomads' are new entities. It is a unique concept. They work but are not limited to (just one) location. We expect those with high productivity and mobility to be able to utilize the Thousand Islands," Baswedan stated at the Bidadari Island, Kepulauan Seribu District, on Tuesday.
The governor noted that his administration had installed some nine thousand free internet network access points across Jakarta, including in tourist areas in Thousand Islands.
"We have provided free Wi-Fi. This (project) is pursued during the pandemic when people have to work from home. We (have addressed the situation by) preparing nine thousand (network) access points, free of charge," he remarked on the occasion of the Jakarta’s 495th anniversary.
On Bidadari Island, free internet networks have also been made available.
He stated that several islands in Thousand Islands can be reached in about 30 minutes from Jakarta's mainland.
Baswedan also pointed out that the costs associated with being a digital nomad in Thousand Islands were also affordable apart from offering a different setting as compared to work hours in mainland Jakarta.
"The point is you do not have to go far. You will be able to experience a new ambience (at a) low cost instantly. Thus, you can experience a new setting, (maintain) high productivity, (all at a) low cost," he stated.
Thousand Islands has 111 islands of which 11 are populated islands, with seven of them equipped with accommodation for tourism activities.
"These 'nomads', when they want to work in a different setting, they come to Thousand Islands. Facilities have been readied here. There are 111 islands, there are 11 inhabited islands, and there are seven islands ready for tourism activities," he detailed.
Digital nomad, Ashari Yudha, expects domestic or international infrastructural support for digital workers.
"For foreigners, outlets to extend their temporary stay permit faster and currency changer infrastructure. To form a community, in Jakarta, for example, there is a 'co-working space,'" Yudha remarked.