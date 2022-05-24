English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakarta Governor Promotes Thousand Islands for Digital Nomads

English jakarta tourism Anies Baswedan
Antara • 24 May 2022 18:16
Jakarta: Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan has promoted the Thousand Islands area (Kepulauan Seribu) as a place for digital nomads to work online while also traveling, a lifestyle that has become a newfound trend in society.
 
"Usually, 'digital nomads' are new entities. It is a unique concept. They work but are not limited to (just one) location. We expect those with high productivity and mobility to be able to utilize the Thousand Islands," Baswedan stated at the Bidadari Island, Kepulauan Seribu District, on Tuesday.
 
The governor noted that his administration had installed some nine thousand free internet network access points across Jakarta, including in tourist areas in Thousand Islands.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We have provided free Wi-Fi. This (project) is pursued during the pandemic when people have to work from home. We (have addressed the situation by) preparing nine thousand (network) access points, free of charge," he remarked on the occasion of the Jakarta’s 495th anniversary.
 
On Bidadari Island, free internet networks have also been made available.
 
He stated that several islands in Thousand Islands can be reached in about 30 minutes from Jakarta's mainland.
 
Baswedan also pointed out that the costs associated with being a digital nomad in Thousand Islands were also affordable apart from offering a different setting as compared to work hours in mainland Jakarta.
 
"The point is you do not have to go far. You will be able to experience a new ambience (at a) low cost instantly. Thus, you can experience a new setting, (maintain) high productivity, (all at a) low cost," he stated.
 
Thousand Islands has 111 islands of which 11 are populated islands, with seven of them equipped with accommodation for tourism activities.
 
"These 'nomads', when they want to work in a different setting, they come to Thousand Islands. Facilities have been readied here. There are 111 islands, there are 11 inhabited islands, and there are seven islands ready for tourism activities," he detailed.
 
Digital nomad, Ashari Yudha, expects domestic or international infrastructural support for digital workers.
 
"For foreigners, outlets to extend their temporary stay permit faster and currency changer infrastructure. To form a community, in Jakarta, for example, there is a 'co-working space,'" Yudha remarked.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Steps Up Supervision of Medical Device Imports, Exports

Indonesia Steps Up Supervision of Medical Device Imports, Exports

English
indonesian government
Densus 88 Arrests College Student in Malang City

Densus 88 Arrests College Student in Malang City

English
terrorism
Jakarta Adds 148 COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta Adds 148 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
66,33% Lansia Tuntas Divaksinasi Covid-19
Nasional

66,33% Lansia Tuntas Divaksinasi Covid-19

BI: Inflasi Tetap Terkendali Meski Mengalami Kenaikan
Ekonomi

BI: Inflasi Tetap Terkendali Meski Mengalami Kenaikan

Sindir Tiongkok, Quad Peringatkan Upaya Ubah Status Quo Secara Paksa
Internasional

Sindir Tiongkok, Quad Peringatkan Upaya Ubah Status Quo Secara Paksa

5 Merek Kendaraan Kolaborasi Bangun Ekosistem Elektrifikasi Di Bali
Otomotif

5 Merek Kendaraan Kolaborasi Bangun Ekosistem Elektrifikasi Di Bali

Gary Iskak Ditangkap Terkait Narkoba
Hiburan

Gary Iskak Ditangkap Terkait Narkoba

Peselancar Indonesia Rio Waida Juara di Sydney Surf Pro 2022
Olahraga

Peselancar Indonesia Rio Waida Juara di Sydney Surf Pro 2022

LTMPT Ungkap Kecurangan Peserta pada UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Gelombang I
Pendidikan

LTMPT Ungkap Kecurangan Peserta pada UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Gelombang I

Corsair Luncurkan Laptop Gaming Pertamanya, Sertifikasi AMD Advantage Edition
Teknologi

Corsair Luncurkan Laptop Gaming Pertamanya, Sertifikasi AMD Advantage Edition

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!