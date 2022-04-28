Borobudur Temple Does Not Set Visitor Target during Eid Holiday: Management

Magelang: The management of the Borobudur Temple Tourism Park in Magelang, Central Java, admitted that it does not set a target for the number of visitors during the 2022 Eid al-Fitr holiday.
"Although the number of visitors is estimated to increase during the Eid holiday this year due to the ease in restrictions for the community to carry out the Eid homecoming exodus tradition, we do not set a target for the number of visitors," General Manager of the Borobudur Temple Tourism Park Aryono Hendro Malyanto stated here on Thursday.
Although there is no target set for the number of visitors, he conveyed that the target that the management of Borobudur Temple is aiming to achieve is that all visitors will comply with the applicable COVID-19 health protocols in the temple area.
Malyanto expressed hope that the increase in visitors during the Eid holiday will not cause new clusters or a spike in COVID-19 cases.
To this end, he urged that visitors should make preparations if they are going to travel to super-priority destinations, such as Borobudur. First, they must ensure that they are healthy and have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
In addition, visitors must have the PeduliLindungi application installed on their phones. Those unable to install the application can show their vaccine certificates.
Regarding the additional attractions for the Eid holiday period, Malyanto affirmed that the management does not ready attractions that can cause crowds, as the COVID-19 pandemic had not ended yet.
Recently, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin visited Borobudur Temple to observe its readiness to welcome the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
"Various ecosystem facilities have been built properly as a priority destination. A place for developing MSMEs is also arranged," the vice president stated at the Borobudur Temple on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
On that occasion, the vice president, accompanied by Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, was informed about all preparations being carried out well, except for the transfer of MSMEs to a special place.
"This (Borobudur Temple) is the pride of the nation. There is no place like this in the world except in Central Java," he remarked.