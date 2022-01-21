English  
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)
2022 Mandalika MotoGP to Go on with Travel Bubble: Tourism Minister

English motogp tourism mandalika circuit
Antara • 21 January 2022 16:59
Jakarta: The 2022 MotoGP Mandalika event at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, will continue to apply the travel bubble policy, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno stated.
 
"We have declared that the show must go on by preparing a travel bubble that is the best practice to follow. This has been followed for crew members and racers during a similar earlier event," he noted.
 
Through a press statement here on Thursday evening, he noted that no special treatment will be given to racers, crew members, and officials that participate in the most prestigious motorcycle racing event in the world.

"Everyone coming from abroad will implement the travel bubble pattern," he affirmed.
 
This travel bubble was earlier applied during the G20 event in Bali and Jakarta in December 2021 as well as during the 2021 World Superbike (WSBK) event.
 
The implementation of health protocols for international travelers will also be bolstered in order to prevent the potential spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 during the MotoGP.
 
"This is also mandated by President (Joko Widodo)," he highlighted.
 
"I believe that all parties will collaborate to prepare and ensure that this MotoGP will signal to the world our readiness to hold international events, such as the G20 and other international conferences," he remarked.
 
In response to the objection raised by MotoGP's commercial rights holder, Dorna Sport, concerning the stringent health protocols, Uno noted that this travel bubble had been readied with utmost care and caution.
 
He noted that the local MotoGP organizer committee had coordinated with the Health Ministry, through the COVID-19 Task Force, based on the government's priority to control the spread of the coronavirus.
 
The COVID-19 handling mechanism in Indonesia has drawn praises from the international committee as one of the finest and will be maintained by the state, he remarked.
 
Under the travel bubble scheme, all crew members, racers, and officials will enter the bubble within 24 hours, starting from their arrival until they arrive at the hotel after taking the PCR test, he noted.
 
This has been adjusted with the Health Ministry's regulation, he added. 

 
(WAH)
Social Affairs Minister to Assist in Pathway Repair in Badui Village

Indonesia Can Take Omicron Lessons from 6 Countries: COVID-19 Task Force

Electronic System Operator Monitored after BI's Hacking Incident: Ministry

