Health Protocol Compliance Can Boost Economic Revival: Minister

Jakarta: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno, has said that compliance with the health protocols can bolster national economic revival and generate jobs.
"Let us show a breakthrough that can touch every line of people's lives and re-boost the people's economy. We have to understand the needs of the people because these two years, they have been economically pressured," Uno remarked during an ANTARA talk show here on Tuesday.
On January 1, 2022, several tourist destinations in Jakarta such as Bunderan HI, Ancol Dreamland, and Ragunan Zoo implemented health protocols, such as limitations on visitor capacity and operating hours, online ticket sales, and the use of the PeduliLindungi application in some spots for visitor check-ins, he noted.
He then invited people to help control the pandemic to avoid further transmission of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that has been detected in Indonesia.
"Fortunately, we have almost reached herd immunity as 80 percent of the people already have the immunity, based on a government survey," he said.
Several international events will be held in the country this year: G20, MotoGP, World Tourism Day, and Global Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction, he noted.
On average, these events will bring six to seven thousand tourists, he said adding that his ministry is targeting all of them to offer CHSE-certified services.
He then pointed out some of the ministry's achievements in 2021, such as providing better guidance to tourists, destination managers, officers, and the community in tourism villages for complying with the health protocols and meeting CHSE standards.
Moreover, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy set up 113 vaccine centers for hundreds of thousands of users, he highlighted.
"If we can control the pandemic, we can revive," Uno remarked.