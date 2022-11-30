English  
The plan for developing health tourism in Bali island is targeted at attracting Indonesian people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Developing Bali as Superior Health Tourism Destination

Antara • 30 November 2022 11:00
Jakarta: The Indonesian government is currently developing Bali as a superior health tourism destination, according to Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno.
 
"We are going all out in preparing (Bali as a) health tourism destination," he said in an official release issued on Tuesday.
 
The plan for developing health tourism in Bali island is targeted at attracting Indonesian people, who usually go abroad for medical treatment, to get treated in Indonesia with the provision of optimal services.

Based on data recorded by the Health Ministry in 2021, there is an economic leakage of around Rp161 trillion per year from Indonesian people opting for medical treatment abroad.
 
The development of health tourism is a priority in the national strategy because it is a response to the challenges faced by the Indonesian nation, specifically in relation to post-pandemic health and economic recovery.
 
The ministry has also continued to collaborate with several parties to implement the four pillars of health tourism development, namely medical tourism, wellness tourism, sports event-based health tourism, and MICE-based (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) scientific health tourism.
 
"Bali is a champion city and hub for medical tourism, and one of the destinations that have complete potential to be developed in accordance with the health tourism pillars," Uno remarked.
 
The minister explained that, besides strengthening collaboration, his ministry is also making several efforts so that the tourism sector can be connected with the health sector.
 
The efforts include formulating the National Action Plan (RAN) for Medical Tourism and Wellness Tourism in Indonesia and supporting and encouraging hospitals and clinics that already exist in Bali to obtain the Decree of the Minister of Health as a medical tourism health service facility.
 
"Then supporting the program of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Ministry that is currently developing the health exclusive economic zone in Sanur (Bali), and, as our quick win, urging regional governments to form a collaborative entity body whose function is to coordinate, advocate, and execute the policies and programs needed in the context of health tourism development in their respective regions," he expounded.
 
He further said that the Minister of Health has made various breakthroughs, one of which has been encouraging the Indonesian diaspora, especially Indonesian doctors who work abroad and those who have advanced knowledge, to return to Indonesia to contribute to developing health tourism in Indonesia.
 

 

 
(WAH)

Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 54 to 159,789. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 5,766 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Continues Downstreaming despite Defeat in WTO: Govt

Indonesian Police Urged to Conduct Gender-Based Sorting of Murder Cases

Indonesian Navy Plans Naval Base in Southwest Maluku

Indonesian Navy Plans Naval Base in Southwest Maluku

English
military
UN Agencies Warn of Cuts to Food Assistance for Refugees in Chad

UN Agencies Warn of Cuts to Food Assistance for Refugees in Chad

English
food
Injuries, Violence Kill 12,000 People Around the World Each Day: Report

Injuries, Violence Kill 12,000 People Around the World Each Day: Report

English
health
