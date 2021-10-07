English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Minister Expects Health Economic Zone to Revive Tourism in Bali

English tourism investment bali province
Antara • 07 October 2021 13:32
Jakarta: State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir has expected that the establishment of a Health Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Sanur Village, Bali Province, will revive the province’s tourism sector.
 
"Starting the week full of ‘wara nugraha’ (means ‘all kinds of gifts’) by meeting the Governor of Bali Wayan Koster. We discussed the development of the Health SEZ in Sanur village. It has quite a large potential; thus, it can become a priority to revive tourism activities in Bali," he said on his social media account @erickthohir from here on Wednesday.
 
During their meeting, the minister and the governor also discussed the readiness of state-owned companies to support the reopening of international flights to Bali.

"Readiness and vigilance at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport as the main access for tourists have to be properly maintained and improved to provide services with guaranteed standard health protocols," Thohir said.
 
Furthermore, other arrangements also need to be prepared regarding additional flights to the province through state-owned airlines Garuda Indonesia, Citilink, a subsidiary of Garuda Indonesia, and other airlines as well as the health facilities involving state-owned hospitals and pharmaceutical companies.
 
Thohir said he expected the meeting to be a good start to improving the tourism and economic sectors in the province.
 
Earlier, he had voiced support for the plan to reopen I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport for international flights on October 14, 2021 – which was conveyed by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, on Monday.
 
It is the right time for the people’s economy to recover after being greatly affected by the pandemic, he said.
 
Furthermore, the minister also reminded the local community to be disciplined in implementing the health protocols to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
 
(WAH)
