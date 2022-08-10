Surabaya Inaugurates Kya-Kya Chinatown to Celebrate Indonesian Independence Day

Surabaya: The Surabaya city government, East Java, inaugurated the "Kya-Kya" Chinatown tourism attraction on Kembang Jepun Street in the framework of celebrating the 77th Anniversary of Indonesian Independence.
Head of the Surabaya Culture, Tourism, Youth, and Sports Office Wiwiek Widayati stated in Surabaya on Wednesday that Kya-Kya is a historic town developed for tourism in Surabaya.
"We will strive to optimize it, so that in August, it can be opened," Widayati noted.
According to Widayati, in addition to the areal arrangement, the Kya-Kya area also features typical Chinese cuisine and art and cultural entertainment, designed with Chinatown-style concepts.
Widayati said her side is also preparing a supporting destination, such as the Abu Han family home.
Currently, the Surabaya city government is optimizing the Kya-Kya Chinatown area by beautifying the venue with colorful paints, murals, and supporting exteriors.
"There has been a tremendous change. We just need to decorate it with painting, murals, and so on. Today is a process of painting murals," she remarked.
Moreover, the Surabaya city administration connects the Chinatown area with the Kota Tua (Old Town) area on Karet Street and Gula Street in a bid to draw more tourists.
"When Kya-Kya is opened, residents can walk to Karet Street-Gula Street. That is what we are trying to connect," Widayati remarked.
In addition to beautifying the exterior of Kya-Kya area, she revealed that the city government will provide rickshaws to transport tourists and also enable them to enjoy night tour routes in the Kya-Kya area to the Old Town.
"There will be rickshaws that can serve tourism routes in Kya-Kya. Hence, in addition to the culinary delicacies that can be enjoyed along the way, there are also arts that we display. For example, Barongsai, Liang-Liong, and Chinese music," she explained.