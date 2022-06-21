English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)

Tourism Minister's 2022 Target of Bali Receiving 1.5 Million Foreign Tourists

English tourism bali MSMEs
Antara • 21 June 2022 13:58
Jakarta: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno  has targeted as many as 1.5 million quality foreign tourists to visit Bali throughout 2022.
 
According to Uno, quality tourists are those with high spending levels and a lengthy visit period to travel in Bali in a bid to support the economy to revive and create jobs in the province.
 
"Hence, our steps are to align in the midst of a declining promotion budget. We must use the entrepreneurial spirit more," he said here on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Uno noted that his ministry had applied several approaches to achieve the target, including by holding several international-scale events.
 
"We will reach this with approaches that become our programs, such as sports tourism, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions), international events, and tourist villages," he affirmed.
 
Apart from the target of 1.5 million foreign tourists, Uno noted that the ministry was targeting seven million quality domestic tourists to visit Bali in 2022.
 
He affirmed that the G20 Summit in Bali, scheduled in November 2022, is expected to make the delegates stay longer in Bali and positively impact MSME players in the province. The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy will coordinate around 400 MSMEs in 40 hotels during the G20 Summit.
 
The minister affirmed that currently, Bali's tourism and creative economy sectors had begun to revive again, although not yet optimal.
 
"South Bali has begun to show a revival. For West and North Bali, we will initiate several events. Later, there will be a cruise at the end of the year and will dock in North Bali. In addition, we will hold an International Conference on Ecotourism next month at the West Bali National Park," he added.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Supports WHO's Initiative to Develop New TB Vaccine

Indonesia Supports WHO's Initiative to Develop New TB Vaccine

English
vaccine
Economies of 60 Countries in Danger of Collapsing: President Jokowi

Economies of 60 Countries in Danger of Collapsing: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
President Jokowi to Review Nusantara Infrastructure Development

President Jokowi to Review Nusantara Infrastructure Development

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kemenkeu Terbitkan 2 PMK Dukung Percepatan Penyaluran Ekspor CPO dan Turunannya
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu Terbitkan 2 PMK Dukung Percepatan Penyaluran Ekspor CPO dan Turunannya

Kasus Covid-19 Naik, Pemerintah Masih Pakai Strategi Gas-Rem
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Naik, Pemerintah Masih Pakai Strategi Gas-Rem

Korsel Laporkan 2 Kasus Pertama Dugaan Cacar Monyet
Internasional

Korsel Laporkan 2 Kasus Pertama Dugaan Cacar Monyet

Pelatih Persib Berharap Laga Perempat Final. Dihadiri Bobotoh
Olahraga

Pelatih Persib Berharap Laga Perempat Final. Dihadiri Bobotoh

Mengenal Kode Ditutup Air Radiator, Ini Ternyata Maksudnya
Otomotif

Mengenal Kode Ditutup Air Radiator, Ini Ternyata Maksudnya

Beasiswa LPDP Tahap 2 Bakal Buka Kuota Khusus untuk Dokter Spesialis
Pendidikan

Beasiswa LPDP Tahap 2 Bakal Buka Kuota Khusus untuk Dokter Spesialis

Indra Lesmana Gelar Konser Tunggal Pertama dan Terakhir
Hiburan

Indra Lesmana Gelar Konser Tunggal Pertama dan Terakhir

Begini Penampakan realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition
Teknologi

Begini Penampakan realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!