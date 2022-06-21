Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno has targeted as many as 1.5 million quality foreign tourists to visit Bali throughout 2022.According to Uno, quality tourists are those with high spending levels and a lengthy visit period to travel in Bali in a bid to support the economy to revive and create jobs in the province."Hence, our steps are to align in the midst of a declining promotion budget. We must use the entrepreneurial spirit more," he said here on Monday.Uno noted that his ministry had applied several approaches to achieve the target, including by holding several international-scale events."We will reach this with approaches that become our programs, such as sports tourism, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions), international events, and tourist villages," he affirmed.Apart from the target of 1.5 million foreign tourists, Uno noted that the ministry was targeting seven million quality domestic tourists to visit Bali in 2022.He affirmed that the G20 Summit in Bali, scheduled in November 2022, is expected to make the delegates stay longer in Bali and positively impact MSME players in the province. The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy will coordinate around 400 MSMEs in 40 hotels during the G20 Summit.The minister affirmed that currently, Bali's tourism and creative economy sectors had begun to revive again, although not yet optimal."South Bali has begun to show a revival. For West and North Bali, we will initiate several events. Later, there will be a cruise at the end of the year and will dock in North Bali. In addition, we will hold an International Conference on Ecotourism next month at the West Bali National Park," he added.