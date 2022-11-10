Indonesia Launches E-VoA Service to Facilitate Foreign Tourists

"The e-VoA policy, which is the innovation of the Directorate General of Immigration (of the ministry), is a very strategic policy," Acting Director General of Immigration at the ministry Widodo Ekatjahjana remarked in a statement on Thursday.
Implementation of the new policy is expected to make a concrete contribution to encouraging the visits of overseas tourists and business players to Indonesia.
The ease and promptness of this immigration service could bolster the enthusiasm of foreign nationals to come to Indonesia, thereby having a positive impact on the country's economy, the acting director general remarked.
Earlier, the directorate general had conducted a trial e-VoA application on November 4-9, 2022. The first overseas visitor, who used the service, had entered Indonesia through the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang City, Banten Province, on November 4, 2022.
"Thank God, now the e-VoA system can be (fully) enjoyed by foreign people, who want to come to Indonesia," Ekatjahjana noted.
With the new system, foreign visitors only need to make an account at molina.imigrasi.go.id and register their visa applications through the website.
Furthermore, they can immediately pay for the service online using a credit or debit card having a visa, Mastercard, or JCB logo.
After making the payment, their e-VoA applications will be verified by the officer. If the application is approved, the e-VoA document will be sent to the applicant’s account at the site.
In addition, the applicant can simply download the e-VoA that has been approved and show it at the immigration checkpoint while entering Indonesia.
"(With this new service), foreign visitors will no longer have to queue (up) at the VoA payment counter at the arrival terminal (in Indonesia). They also do not have to worry if they have not exchanged their money into rupiah or dollars (to pay for the service)," the acting director general added.
According to the website, this new service has been available for passport holders of 46 countries, including Australia, Austria, Argentina, Brazil, Belgium, Canada, China, Czech, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, and Morocco.
Passport holders of the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Timor Leste, Tunisia, Turkiye, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States are also eligible to apply for the e-VoA.