The NTT provincial government will provide a dispensation for the next five months. (Photo: medcom.id)
New Entry Fee to Komodo Island Effective January 2023: Tourism Office

Antara • 08 August 2022 15:56
Kupang: The East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) government postponed the application of the new entry fee to Komodo and Padar Islands, West Manggarai District, NTT, and set the new fee to take effect on January 1, 2023.
 
"The NTT provincial government will provide a dispensation for the next five months or apply the old tariff for Komodo Island and Padar Island. The new tariff of Rp3.75 million will take effect on January 1, 2023," Head of the East Nusa Tenggara Provincial Tourism Office, Zeth Sony Libing, stated here on Monday.
 
He noted that the new entry fee of Rp3.75 million set by the NTT government will optimally take effect on January 1, 2023.

Hence, during the August-December 2022 period, local and international visitors can enter Komodo and Padar islands by paying the old entry fee of Rp75 thousand for Indonesian citizens and Rp150 thousand for international travelers.
 
Libing explained that the dispensation was a suggestion from President Joko Widodo and input from several community and religious leaders in West Manggarai District, East Nusa Tenggara.
 
"The granting of this dispensation is based on suggestions and input from various parties, including the direction of President Joko Widodo," he remarked.
 
According to Libing, during the five-month period before January 1, 2023, the NTT government will prepare various facilities and infrastructure in the Komodo Island and Padar Island tourist areas as well as intensify the dissemination of information in collaboration with various parties, such as churches, community leaders, and various parties in the district regarding the implementation of the new entry fee that will take effect on the first day of 2023.
 
He remarked that tourists keen to buy entry tickets to Komodo and Padar islands and planning to visit the islands starting from January 1, 2023, can register through the INISA application owned by the NTT government-owned enterprise (BUMD) PT Flobamor.
 
(WAH)
