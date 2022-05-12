English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Of the 343,104 passengers served, at least 279,079 were domestic. (Photo: medcom.id)
Of the 343,104 passengers served, at least 279,079 were domestic. (Photo: medcom.id)

Bali Airport Served 343,104 Passengers during Eid Holiday: Operator

English bali jakarta eid al-fitr
Antara • 12 May 2022 11:39
Badung: Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport served at least 343,104 domestic and international passengers during the period between April 29 and May 8, 2022, or 10 days of the 2022 Eid holiday period.
 
"During this Eid holiday period, there was an increase in the number of passengers and operating flights, with 2,447 airplane movements from I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport," general manager of state airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Herry A.Y. Sikado, stated in Badung District on Wednesday.
 
Sikado attributed the significant statistical hike in air traffic at the Bali airport to the long holiday period and easing of the government's restrictions on air travel requirements.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Of the 343,104 passengers served, at least 279,079 were domestic and 64,025 flew on the international routes, either arriving or departing.
 
During the Eid holiday season, the top routes to Bali airport were from Jakarta, with 159,569 passengers; from Surabaya, with 45,655 passengers; and 14,637 passengers of the Ujung Pandang routes.
 
"Most domestic flight arrivals were recorded on May 1, reaching 18,594, and most departures were recorded on May 8, 2022, with 19,461 passengers," Sikado revealed.
 
Sikado said his side, as the Bali airport operator, had earlier anticipated the surge in numbers.
 
PT Angkasa Pura I at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport had also readied integrated posts for Eid transportation involving internal and external personnel for safety, such as the Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police.
 
Sikado pointed out that for the departure flow, the drop zone areas were set at two locations: at the premium parking spot and in front of the domestic departure terminal.
 
"We synergized with the stakeholders to ensure safety, and all facilities were guaranteed to function well during the Eid exodus and return flow," Sikado remarked.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt to Apply Green Infrastructure Concept at IKN Nusantara

Govt to Apply Green Infrastructure Concept at IKN Nusantara

English
New Capital
Indonesia Committed to Tackling Climate Change through Green Economy

Indonesia Committed to Tackling Climate Change through Green Economy

English
Climate Change
Indonesia's Economic Productivity to Be Boosted in 2023: Bappenas

Indonesia's Economic Productivity to Be Boosted in 2023: Bappenas

English
Bappenas
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemerintah Dorong Pembentukan Badan Investasi Baru untuk Sektor Potensial
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Dorong Pembentukan Badan Investasi Baru untuk Sektor Potensial

Chiellini Konfirmasi Tinggalkan Juventus Akhir Musim Ini
Olahraga

Chiellini Konfirmasi Tinggalkan Juventus Akhir Musim Ini

Menolak Lupa! Ini Dia Sederet Peristiwa Bersejarah 12 Mei 1998
Nasional

Menolak Lupa! Ini Dia Sederet Peristiwa Bersejarah 12 Mei 1998

Trevor Strnad Meninggal, The Black Dahlia Murder Tulis Kontak Preventif Bunuh Diri
Hiburan

Trevor Strnad Meninggal, The Black Dahlia Murder Tulis Kontak Preventif Bunuh Diri

Meracik Toyota GR Yaris Tembus 500 DK
Otomotif

Meracik Toyota GR Yaris Tembus 500 DK

Intip Kampus dan Jurusan Kuliah 5 Orang Terkaya di Indonesia
Pendidikan

Intip Kampus dan Jurusan Kuliah 5 Orang Terkaya di Indonesia

Israel Minta Palestina Serahkan Peluru yang Menewaskan Jurnalis Al Jazeera
Internasional

Israel Minta Palestina Serahkan Peluru yang Menewaskan Jurnalis Al Jazeera

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC
Teknologi

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!