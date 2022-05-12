Bali Airport Served 343,104 Passengers during Eid Holiday: Operator

Badung: Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport served at least 343,104 domestic and international passengers during the period between April 29 and May 8, 2022, or 10 days of the 2022 Eid holiday period.
"During this Eid holiday period, there was an increase in the number of passengers and operating flights, with 2,447 airplane movements from I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport," general manager of state airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Herry A.Y. Sikado, stated in Badung District on Wednesday.
Sikado attributed the significant statistical hike in air traffic at the Bali airport to the long holiday period and easing of the government's restrictions on air travel requirements.
Of the 343,104 passengers served, at least 279,079 were domestic and 64,025 flew on the international routes, either arriving or departing.
During the Eid holiday season, the top routes to Bali airport were from Jakarta, with 159,569 passengers; from Surabaya, with 45,655 passengers; and 14,637 passengers of the Ujung Pandang routes.
"Most domestic flight arrivals were recorded on May 1, reaching 18,594, and most departures were recorded on May 8, 2022, with 19,461 passengers," Sikado revealed.
Sikado said his side, as the Bali airport operator, had earlier anticipated the surge in numbers.
PT Angkasa Pura I at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport had also readied integrated posts for Eid transportation involving internal and external personnel for safety, such as the Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police.
Sikado pointed out that for the departure flow, the drop zone areas were set at two locations: at the premium parking spot and in front of the domestic departure terminal.
"We synergized with the stakeholders to ensure safety, and all facilities were guaranteed to function well during the Eid exodus and return flow," Sikado remarked.