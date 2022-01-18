English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The hotel capacity in Lombok is only 16 thousand.
The hotel capacity in Lombok is only 16 thousand.

Ships Provided as Floating Hotels for MotoGp Spectators

English motogp indonesian government west nusa tenggara mandalika circuit
Antara • 18 January 2022 16:24
Jakarta: The Indonesian government provided Pinisi and Pelni ships as floating hotels to address housing shortage during MotoGP racing at Mandalika Circuit, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), on March 18-20, Presidential Chief of Staff's (KSP's) Deputy I, Febry Calvin Tetelepta stated.
 
"The hotel capacity in Lombok is only 16 thousand, so the government will increase the lodging capacity according to the tickets sold, which are approximately 63,500, by providing Pinisi ships and Pelni ships as floating hotels," Tetelepta revealed on Tuesday.
 
The government will also optimize the homestays managed by residents as well as buildings for Special Tourism Residential Facilities (Sarhunta) located in Mandalika, Gili Air, Gili Trawangan, and Gili Meno in North Lombok, NTB.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Apart from floating hotels, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spoke of the government having built 300 homestays assisted by the central government and readied by the local government.
 
He is keen that the MotoGP event in Mandalika has a positive effect on the community's economic growth.
 
The head of state is optimistic that all homestay rooms would be fully occupied during the MotoGP event.
 
In addition, the government provides a camping ground and glamping, or luxury tents, to meet residential requirements during the MotoGP event.
 
"This is a very serious policy managed by the government to respond to the high level of enthusiasm of the MotoGP spectators by providing good housing," Tetelepta emphasized.
 
The KSP guarantees that the problem of housing availability for tourists and spectators at the Mandalika MotoGP event will be solved.
 
Currently, the central government, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), and the provincial government are continuing their cooperation in accordance with President Jokowi's directive.
 
The Mandalika MotoGP is the second series of the 2022 MotoGP calendar. The international racing competition is scheduled to take place on March 18-22, 2022, at the Mandalika International Street Circuit in West Nusa Tenggara Province.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 120 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 120 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Govt Continues to Improve Health Services in Papua

Govt Continues to Improve Health Services in Papua

English
Papua
Investment Ministry Helping Indonesian Students to Become Entrepreneurs

Investment Ministry Helping Indonesian Students to Become Entrepreneurs

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Siap-siap, Tarif Listrik Nonsubsidi Naik Selama 6 Bulan
Ekonomi

Siap-siap, Tarif Listrik Nonsubsidi Naik Selama 6 Bulan

Produksi Alat Pendeteksi Awal Omicron Rampung Akhir Januari
Nasional

Produksi Alat Pendeteksi Awal Omicron Rampung Akhir Januari

Shin Tae-yong Panggil 27 Pemain Jelang Laga Persahabatan Akhir Januari
Olahraga

Shin Tae-yong Panggil 27 Pemain Jelang Laga Persahabatan Akhir Januari

Justin Bieber Kolabs dengan Vespa, Mau Jadi Apa Nih?
Otomotif

Justin Bieber Kolabs dengan Vespa, Mau Jadi Apa Nih?

Abu Vulkanik Hambat Pengiriman Bantuan ke Tonga
Internasional

Abu Vulkanik Hambat Pengiriman Bantuan ke Tonga

Luna Maya Lakukan Pembekuan Sel Telur, Ini Alasannya
Hiburan

Luna Maya Lakukan Pembekuan Sel Telur, Ini Alasannya

15 Pertanyaan yang Sering Muncul Dalam Wawancara Beasiswa
Pendidikan

15 Pertanyaan yang Sering Muncul Dalam Wawancara Beasiswa

Ini Tips Pilih Keyboard Eksternal untuk Laptop
Teknologi

Ini Tips Pilih Keyboard Eksternal untuk Laptop

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!