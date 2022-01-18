Ships Provided as Floating Hotels for MotoGp Spectators

Jakarta: The Indonesian government provided Pinisi and Pelni ships as floating hotels to address housing shortage during MotoGP racing at Mandalika Circuit, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), on March 18-20, Presidential Chief of Staff's (KSP's) Deputy I, Febry Calvin Tetelepta stated.
"The hotel capacity in Lombok is only 16 thousand, so the government will increase the lodging capacity according to the tickets sold, which are approximately 63,500, by providing Pinisi ships and Pelni ships as floating hotels," Tetelepta revealed on Tuesday.
The government will also optimize the homestays managed by residents as well as buildings for Special Tourism Residential Facilities (Sarhunta) located in Mandalika, Gili Air, Gili Trawangan, and Gili Meno in North Lombok, NTB.
Apart from floating hotels, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spoke of the government having built 300 homestays assisted by the central government and readied by the local government.
He is keen that the MotoGP event in Mandalika has a positive effect on the community's economic growth.
The head of state is optimistic that all homestay rooms would be fully occupied during the MotoGP event.
In addition, the government provides a camping ground and glamping, or luxury tents, to meet residential requirements during the MotoGP event.
"This is a very serious policy managed by the government to respond to the high level of enthusiasm of the MotoGP spectators by providing good housing," Tetelepta emphasized.
The KSP guarantees that the problem of housing availability for tourists and spectators at the Mandalika MotoGP event will be solved.
Currently, the central government, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), and the provincial government are continuing their cooperation in accordance with President Jokowi's directive.
The Mandalika MotoGP is the second series of the 2022 MotoGP calendar. The international racing competition is scheduled to take place on March 18-22, 2022, at the Mandalika International Street Circuit in West Nusa Tenggara Province.