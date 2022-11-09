English  
The government plans to introduce Indonesia's culinary items. (Photo: medcom.id)
The government plans to introduce Indonesia's culinary items. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Aims to Open 4,000 Indonesian Restaurants Overseas by 2024

Antara • 09 November 2022 20:58
Jakarta: The Indonesian government is targeting to open four thousand Indonesian restaurants overseas by 2024, Digital Economy Management Director at the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry Yuana Rochma Astuti said.
 
This will be undertaken as part of the government's “Indonesia Spice Up the World” program, she informed during an Indonesian exporters’ conference entitled "The X Lite” on November 3, 2022, in Palembang, South Sumatra, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.
 
Through the restaurants, the government plans to introduce Indonesia's culinary items such as rendang, fried rice, sate, soto, and gado-gado, she said.

This year, there has been a paradigm shift in the tourism development strategy, she pointed out.
 
This paradigm shift is expected to be the key to anticipating the global recession wave that could disrupt Indonesia's economy next year.
 
As part of this shift, the government will focus on five strategies. The first strategy is “From City to Countryside,” which will focus on destinations that promote outdoor and sustainable activities to resolve the overtourism issue.
 
The second is “Tweak Tourism Policies,” which will prioritize diverse destinations to prevent over-capacity at a single destination.
 
The third is “Switching to Digital Economy,” which envisages a tourism service transition to the digital economy.
 
The fourth is “Inclusive Growth,” which will target investment to ensure inclusive and sustainable tourism growth.
 
The last is “Sustainable Tourism,” which refers to tourism development oriented toward ecotourism to reduce the negative impact of tourism activities, such as waste generation and increase in carbon footprint.
 
According to Law No. 24 of 2019, creative economy is an economic sector that has added value from intellectual property derived from human creativity based on cultural inheritance, knowledge, and technology.
 
The creative economy has 17 sub-sectors among which culinary, crafts, and fashion hold the top position. Meanwhile, potential sub-sectors that are being optimized are gaming, animation, and applications.
 
(WAH)

All art installations presented at the airport were created by local artists. (Photo: medcom.id)

