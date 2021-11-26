English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Bandung City Square is classified as a tourist park.
Bandung City Square is classified as a tourist park.

Bandung City Square to Be Closed during New Year's Eve

English tourism bandung covid-19
Media Indonesia • 26 November 2021 16:02
Bandung: The Bandung City Government (Pemkot) plans to close all tourist parks, including Bandung City Square, from December 31 until January 2.
 
The closure was based the Instruction of the Minister of Home Affairs (Inmendagri) Number 62 of 2021 concerning Prevention and Control of Covid-19 during Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022.
 
According to Head of the Park Divison of the Bandung Housing and Urban Development Office Rikke Siti Fatimah, Bandung City Square is classified as a tourist park. 
 
Based on the Inmendagri, all tourist parks must be closed for two days from December 31 until January 2.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"For other public parks in West Java's capital, we are still waiting for the policy of Bandung Mayor Oded M Danial," Rikke said here on Friday. 
 
"It will be enshrined in a mayoral regulation (Perwal)," said Rikke.
 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Christians Should Stay Vigilant of COVID-19 ahead of Christmas: Minister

Christians Should Stay Vigilant of COVID-19 ahead of Christmas: Minister

English
covid-19
Ministry to Advance Local Fishermen's Welfare in Riau Islands

Ministry to Advance Local Fishermen's Welfare in Riau Islands

English
fisheries
Indonesia Records 453 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 453 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkes: Varian Omicron Belum Terdeteksi di Indonesia
Nasional

Menkes: Varian Omicron Belum Terdeteksi di Indonesia

RI Jadi Basis Produksi dan Hub Ekspor Otomotif Jerman
Ekonomi

RI Jadi Basis Produksi dan Hub Ekspor Otomotif Jerman

Indonesia Open: Tuntaskan Revans, Marcus/Kevin Keluar sebagai Juara
Olahraga

Indonesia Open: Tuntaskan Revans, Marcus/Kevin Keluar sebagai Juara

Semakin Banyak Negara Berlakukan Larangan Perjalanan Terkait Varian Omicron
Internasional

Semakin Banyak Negara Berlakukan Larangan Perjalanan Terkait Varian Omicron

DAMRI Uji Coba Van Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya
Otomotif

DAMRI Uji Coba Van Listrik, Ini Spesifikasinya

Guru SD Lulus S2 UNY dengan IPK 4.00, Ternyata Begini Trik Belajarnya
Pendidikan

Guru SD Lulus S2 UNY dengan IPK 4.00, Ternyata Begini Trik Belajarnya

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Kembali Manggung, Cakra Khan Puji Prokes Festival Musik Metro Tv
Hiburan

Kembali Manggung, Cakra Khan Puji Prokes Festival Musik Metro Tv

Huawei Health Lab ke-3 Dibangun, Pasang Standar Global
Teknologi

Huawei Health Lab ke-3 Dibangun, Pasang Standar Global

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!