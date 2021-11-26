Bandung: The Bandung City Government (Pemkot) plans to close all tourist parks, including Bandung City Square, from December 31 until January 2.
The closure was based the Instruction of the Minister of Home Affairs (Inmendagri) Number 62 of 2021 concerning Prevention and Control of Covid-19 during Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022.
According to Head of the Park Divison of the Bandung Housing and Urban Development Office Rikke Siti Fatimah, Bandung City Square is classified as a tourist park.
Based on the Inmendagri, all tourist parks must be closed for two days from December 31 until January 2.
"For other public parks in West Java's capital, we are still waiting for the policy of Bandung Mayor Oded M Danial," Rikke said here on Friday.
"It will be enshrined in a mayoral regulation (Perwal)," said Rikke.