The government is projecting significant growth in Bali’s tourism sector this year. (Photo: MoFA Indonesia)
The government is projecting significant growth in Bali's tourism sector this year. (Photo: MoFA Indonesia)

G20 Summit Becomes Start of Tourism Revival in Indonesia: Minister

Antara • 17 November 2022 22:00
Jakarta: Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno assessed that the series of events of the G20 Summit could revivify the tourism sector of Indonesia, including of Bali Island.
 
“We see that this is not only the beginning of our revival but also the formula for more inclusive revival in the future,” he noted in an interview with ANTARA here on Thursday.
 
G20 is an international forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union that work together to handle major issues. Indonesia is holding the presidency of the grouping this year. The G20 Summit was held in Bali on November 15-16, 2022.

Uno expressed optimism that the G20 Summit would boost the income of Bali’s tourism sector.
 
According to the minister, the government is projecting significant growth in Bali’s tourism sector this year.
 
“This year, we can target Bali’s growth maybe at top five nationally and hopefully can reach five to six percent,” he remarked.
 
Uno noted that in the third quarter of 2022, Bali had clocked significant growth in its tourism sector. The province’s economic growth also stood at 8.1 percent in the third quarter of 2022.
 
He affirmed that the growth was supported by the three supporting sectors of transportation, accommodation, and service.
 
Uno explained that Indonesia’s tourism index had risen by 12 positions in the last 18 months to surpass Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, to be ranked 32nd from a total of 117 countries in the 2021 Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index (TTCI).
 
“It happened because our policies that are prioritizing inclusive revival and prioritizing the preparation of Bali and other five super priority destinations,” he remarked.
 
According to the Statistics Indonesia (BPS) record, Bali’s economy in the third quarter of 2022 or during the July-September period grew by 8.09 percent as compared to the same period in 2021.
 
Bali’s economy in the second quarter of 2022 grew by 3.04 percent (YoY), while growth in the first quarter of 2022 stood at 1.46 percent (YoY).
 
Bank Indonesia has projected Bali’s economy to grow at around five percent during the October-December 2022 period.
 
(WAH)

