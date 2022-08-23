International Tourist Arrivals in Indonesia Increase 2,000% in June 2022

Based on data issued by the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the number of international tourist visits to Indonesia reached 350,000 in June 2022, an increase of almost 2,000 percent compared to June 2021,
This growth is expected to further bolster economic activities and create job opportunities in the tourism sector and the country's creative economy.
"Accumulatively, the number of interntional tourists visiting Indonesia in January-June 2022 has reached almost 750,000 or an increase of almost 1,000 percent compared to the same period in 2021," said the Minister in his official statement on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
This growth was also accompanied by an increase in the room occupancy rate or hotel occupancy in June 2022.
On average, it reached more than 50 percent, an increase of 11.7 percent compared to June 2021.
"So, next year, the target of international tourist visits is 3.5 million to seven million," he said.
Creative EconomyFurthermore, exports of creative and digital economy products have also increased. The value of creative economy exports at the end of 2020 reached USD18.78 billion and increased to USD 23.9 billion in 2021. The largest contribution of creative economy exports in 2021 came from fashion products at 61.6 percent, followed by craft products at 31.3 percent and food products at 6.9%.
The Minister strongly believes that the positive trend will continue in 2022. It is projected that creative economy exports will reach USD25.14 billion this year. The Ministry will still focus on three main sub-sectors namely, fashion products, craft products and food products.
"However, it does not rule out the possibility of fostering other commodities in accordance with market trends and demands, such as film, music, and game sub-sectors that are on the rise," said Sandiaga.