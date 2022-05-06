Minister Sandiaga Promotes Tourist Village at the UN Forum

New York: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf) Sandiaga Uno attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States. When giving a speech, Sandiaga Uno discussed the Program for the Development of a Tourism and Economic Village.
Sandi also promotes environmentally friendly straws which are innovations from Belitung residents. He believes that Indonesia will rise from Covid-19 Pandemic through community-based tourism. That way, tourism can open up the widest possible jobs.
"As a multicectoral industry, tourism has a very large economic impact. Pandemi had become a major disaster. Now, tourism can be relied upon in many small and developing countries," said Sandiaga Uno in Metro Siang shows on Metro TV, Thursday, May 5, 2022.
In this forum, Sandiaga greatly promotes the Indonesian Tourism Village. Like, the innovation of the Belitung Island community, which is an Eco straw made from natural ingredients. Sandiaga said, when talking about sustainable tourism, there must be concrete action.
"Like this Eco straw that I brought from Belitung Island. This item is a concrete action," said Sandi.
In addition, Sandiaga discussed the Community Base Tourism which was implemented in the development of tourism villages. Sandi proves that this program can be an attraction for the tourism sector.
"The tourism village program integrates the attraction of local wisdom. This program has been proven to attract many tourists as shown in Bali," said Sandi.