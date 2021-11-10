English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The uniqueness of Dieng will be able to attract domestic and foreign tourists.
The uniqueness of Dieng will be able to attract domestic and foreign tourists.

Ready to Collaborate on Dieng Geopark: Wonosobo Regent

English tourism Geopark central java
Antara • 10 November 2021 17:02
Jakarta: The government of Wonosobo Regency, Central Java province, is ready to collaborate with all parties to build the Dieng area as a national geopark, an official has said.
 
Wonosobo Regent, Afif Nurhidayat, said here on Tuesday that it will be necessary to synergize with many parties, especially Banjarnegara Regency, to develop a superior tourism destination in the Dieng area.
 
He made the statement while opening a seminar on the 'Development of the Central Java Dieng Geopark' at Pendopo, Wonosobo Regency

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Communication must be built intensively. It also has to be able to create a clear vision for the establishment of collaborative cooperation between the two districts," he said.
 
In the Dieng area, there are 10 heritage sites in the Wonosobo Regency and 13 heritage sites in the Banjarnegara Regency, he informed.
 
Currently, the Dieng area has been designated by President Joko Widodo as a strategic national tourism area, thus it requires great management by all stakeholders, Nurhidayat said.
 
"The requirements of becoming a geopark — that the area must have geodiversity, biodiversity, and culture diversity — have been met by Dieng. Thus, the area has the potential to be a world-class tourism destination," he remarked.
 
He emphasized that he is ready to build cooperation, including exchanging ideas, innovations, and creations with the other district as well as possible.
 
Coordinator of mineral, coal, geothermal, and geopark strategic activities at the Directorate of Energy and Mineral Resources under the National Development Planning Board, Togu Pardede, acknowledged that the Dieng area has the potential to be a global geopark.
 
"The uniqueness of Dieng, which has the characteristics of geodiversity, biodiversity, and culture diversity, will be able to attract domestic and foreign tourists," he remarked.
 
According to him, through the collaboration of the two district governments, Dieng's global geopark status will be just one step away.
 
Pardede, who was the keynote speaker at the seminar, said that the Dieng Geopark, which had been initiated a long time ago, would not only become a strong tourism attraction, but also a center for science, research, and investment.
 
“There are many examples of countries which are successful in establishing geoparks, for instance, Malaysia, China, Spain, and Germany, which have been able to attract tens of millions of tourists each year,” he added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
House Renovation Completed before World Superbike Event in Mandalika: Ministry

House Renovation Completed before World Superbike Event in Mandalika: Ministry

English
mandalika circuit
Hope Red and White COVID-19 Vaccine Production Commences in 2022: Health Minister

Hope Red and White COVID-19 Vaccine Production Commences in 2022: Health Minister

English
covid-19 vaccine
Govt Urged to Commence COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children Aged 6-11 Soon

Govt Urged to Commence COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children Aged 6-11 Soon

English
DPR RI
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jalan Menuju Endemi Covid-19 Bergantung Banyak Faktor
Nasional

Jalan Menuju Endemi Covid-19 Bergantung Banyak Faktor

Menorehkan Prestasi di WEC 2021, IMI: Sean Gelael Pahlawan Motorsport Indonesia!
Olahraga

Menorehkan Prestasi di WEC 2021, IMI: Sean Gelael Pahlawan Motorsport Indonesia!

Sepi Penumpang, Bos Garuda Masih Dipaksa Buka Rute Penerbangan
Ekonomi

Sepi Penumpang, Bos Garuda Masih Dipaksa Buka Rute Penerbangan

Komisi X dan Kemendikbudristek Sepakat Revisi 3 Undang-undang di 2022
Pendidikan

Komisi X dan Kemendikbudristek Sepakat Revisi 3 Undang-undang di 2022

Ada Chipset Samsung Exynos Baru pada 19 November
Teknologi

Ada Chipset Samsung Exynos Baru pada 19 November

CEO Pfizer Labeli Penyebar Misinformasi Vaksin Covid-19 sebagai 'Kriminal'
Internasional

CEO Pfizer Labeli Penyebar Misinformasi Vaksin Covid-19 sebagai 'Kriminal'

Banjir Petisi Kim Seon Ho Balik ke 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, Produser Merespons
Hiburan

Banjir Petisi Kim Seon Ho Balik ke 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, Produser Merespons

Laksana Bangun Bus Anti-Covid, Pakai Sasis Terbaru Mercede-Benz
Otomotif

Laksana Bangun Bus Anti-Covid, Pakai Sasis Terbaru Mercede-Benz

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?
Properti

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!