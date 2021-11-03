2021 Mandalika WSBK to Spark Indonesia Tourism Revival: Minister

Jakarta: Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno has said he is optimistic the 2021 Mandalika World Superbike (WSBK) event in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) will mark the beginning of tourism revival, especially in the province.
"We have also received several requests for information on tour or cruising activities from various regions of Indonesia to Lombok with entourages of around 25 to 50 two-wheeled or four-wheeled vehicles," he informed here on Tuesday.
According to an internal meeting on 2021 Mandalika WSBK, the number of spectators for the event has been limited to 25 percent of the venue's capacity, Uno said.
As the venue capacity is around one hundred thousand spectators, thus only 25 thousand spectators will be allowed to watch the race on-site, he added.
Hence, ticket sales and event promotions have already started, he noted.
The activities are being carried out by the Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) and the Mandalika Grand Prix Association (MGPA), he said.
Furthermore, the minister said that his ministry will provide guidance on the implementation of health protocols based on Cleanliness, Health, Safety, Environment Sustainability (CHSE) standards.
"This week, we plan to visit NTB province to ensure that tourism destinations and facilities around the circuit have adopted the CHSE standards, which have been integrated with the PeduliLindungi app," he added.
Meanwhile, president director of MGPA, Ricky Baheramsjah, outlined the implementation of health protocols at the circuit.
Spectators who buy tickets online will need to scan their PeduliLindungi app, complete their COVID-19 vaccination, and bring their negative antigen swab test results taken 24 hours prior or RT-PCR test results taken 72 hours prior to the event, he informed.
Those who have been validated can continue for the screening test while complying with the health protocols (wearing double masks and face shields, as well as maintaining physical distancing), he said.
However, spectators who do not pass the screening test for COVID-19 will be sent home or to a hospital, as well as get a refund option, he added.
Meanwhile, spectators who want to purchase the tickets offline will have to get their body temperature checked and show their antigen swab or RT-PCR test results on the PeduliLindungi app before completing the transaction, he said.
The event's organizers are also providing health facilities in collaboration with the NTB Provincial Hospital, which include healthcare tents, which will provide antigen swab or RT-PCR test services; one isolation room; seven medical tents; two mini-clinic rooms; and six ambulance units, he added.