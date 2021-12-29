English  
In 2022, the recovery and revival of the tourism and creative economy sectors will be a priority.
Indonesia Eyes 1.8 Million Foreign Tourist Arrivals in 2022

English tourism creative economy Sandiaga Uno
Media Indonesia.com • 29 December 2021 13:40
Jakarta: The number of foreign tourist arrivals in 2021 is projected to decline to 1.5 million, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno has said.
 
Last year, the country was still able to record 4.05 million foreign tourist arrivals. 
 
However, it is believed that the number could increase to 1.8 million-3.6 million in 2022.

"In 2022, the recovery and revival of the tourism and creative economy sectors will be our priority. We will also continue our flagship programs that we have implemented in 2021," Sandiaga said in a statement, as quoted from Mediaindonesia.com, Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
 
Sandiaga emphasized that 2022 will be an opportunity to recover the country's tourism sector by utilizing various international events that will be held in Indonesia next year.
 
To achieve this, existing programs will continue to be held starting from Creative Regencies/Cities, Appreciation of Indonesian Creations, and the Indonesian Tourism Village Awards.
 
"In addition, we have also just launched the Indonesia Spice Up the World program," he concluded. (Iis Zatnika)
 
(WAH)
