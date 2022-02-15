English  
Health protocols against COVID-19 will still be followed in the implementation of Bau Nyale. (Photo: medcom.id)
Tourism Minister to Promote Bau Nyale Festival in Mandalika

English tourism west nusa tenggara mandalika circuit
Antara • 15 February 2022 17:10
Praye: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno will attend the Bau Nyale Festival at the Seger Beach Special Economic Zone in Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, to promote the tradition of Sasak people.
 
"Mr Sandiaga Uno will be present on the eve of Bau Nyale on February 20-21, 2022," Head of the Central Lombok Tourism Office, Lendek Jayadi, remarked after the coordination meeting for the Bau Nyale Festival in Praya, Central Lombok, on Tuesday.
 
At the festival, the minister will mingle with the community to catch Nyale or sea worms at Seger Beach. Sea worms are believed to be the incarnation of legendary Princess Mandalika, who emerges on the 20th of the 10th month on the Sasak calendar.

"(The minister will join in) catching Nyale. This is a form of the central government's commitment to support the Bau Nyale event to improve the community's economy," Jayadi expounded.
 
Jayadi noted that according to the central government, Uno will also stay at a homestay or camping ground to check the accommodation readiness for MotoGP spectators in March 2022.
 
"He will also check the readiness of homestays, guest houses, and hotels around the Mandalika Circuit," Jayadi revealed.
 
As the pandemic period is still ongoing, health protocols against COVID-19 will still be followed in the implementation of Bau Nyale. All activities conducted also prioritize the Lombok people's art and culture.
 
Some of the activities to be conducted to support the implementation and success of Bau Nyale are the Princess Mandalika selection similar to a beauty pageant competition, lontar reading competition, wayang or puppet theater, boat race, peresean, carnival, and other local cultural activities.
 
"This year's Bau Nyale celebration is also centered around five locations: Tanjung An Beach, Dondon Beach, Selong Belanak Beach, Lancing Beach, and Torok Aik Belek Beach," Jayadi revealed.

 
(WAH)
Peringatan!