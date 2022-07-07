Makassar: North Makassar Regional Customer Service Implementation Unit (UP3) of the state-owned electricity company PT PLN (Persero) provided an electric boat in the Rammang-rammang Karst tourism area to support the Maros-Pangkep Geopark to become a world heritage.
The eco-friendly electric boat can be used by visitors to tour the karst area that is located in Maros District, South Sulawesi Province.
The general manager of PT PLN's (Persero’s) Parent Unit for South Sulawesi, Southeast Sulawesi, and West Sulawesi, Awaluddin Hafid, stated here on Thursday that his side was ready to support the Maros-Pangkep Geopark to become a world-class green tourism destination.
"We support the revival of the tourism sector, and we want to be part of it by providing clean energy and electric boats," he stated.
The electric boat was earlier used by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Assessment Team to tour the karst area.
"We want to provide a (unique) experience for the tourists to travel in nature by using an eco-friendly boat that is not noisy," the general manager remarked.
He noted that the fiber-made boat, measuring 6.2 meters in length and having a width of one meter, can carry up to seven visitors.
PLN modified the electric boat by using an engine, with a capacity of 1.47 kilowatts (kW) and a 2x58-volt direct current (DC) battery. Hence, the vehicle makes much less noise as compared to those using diesel engine, so the visitors can enjoy nature with greater comfort.
The state-run enterprise also provided an Electric Charging Station (SPLU), with a capacity of 7,700 Volt Ampere (VA), at the Rammang-Rammang Pier II to recharge the electric boat.
Head of Maros District Chaidir Syam lauded the corporation’s attempts to support tourism activities at the Maros-Pangkep Geopark.
He was optimistic that through collaboration with various stakeholders, all boats operated in the Rammang-Rammang Karst Area would be electric ones, so the area can become a green tourism attraction.