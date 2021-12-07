Nglanggeran Tourism Village Won UNWTO Awards: Minister

Jakarta: Nglanggeran Tourism Village in Yogyakarta Special Region (DIY) Province recently won the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Awards for “Best Tourism Village 2021”.
The award was given to Nglanggeran Tourism Village during the award ceremony of UNWTO Best Tourism Villages, which was held in a series of “Thematic Session” programs at the 24th General Assembly in Madrid, Spain, last week.
Located in Gunung Kidul regency, the village has competed with 44 other tourism villages from 32 countries in the world.
Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of the Tourism and Creative Economy Agency Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno also extended his appreciation for the award received by Nglanggeran Tourism Village.
According to the Minister, Nglanggeran Tourism Village is one of the world-class destinations.
"The residents are united with the regional government, managers, and communities who encourage tourism as one of village development drivers. This aligns with sustainable development goals (SDGs) in order to make optimum contribution of tourism villages, create employment opportunities, and reduce inequality in rural areas," Sandiaga said, as quoted by the official website of Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Monday.
The Minister went on to say that the award received by Nglanggeran Tourism Village is expected to serve as a momentum for the revival of Indonesia’s economy, especially in the tourism and creative economy sectors.
Moreover, previously the village has been designated by the Ministry as an inspiring independent tourism village.
In addition, the title adds to the long list of awards that have been received by the village. Back then in 2017, the village was named the Best ASEAN Tourism Village.
For the record, there are 20 other tourism villages that will participate in the program under the UNWTO Best Tourism Villages Upgrade Program category. All 64 Tourism Villages are also part of the UNWTO Best Tourism Villages Network.