Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)
Indonesia Invites Australia to Invest in Tourism, Creative Economy

English Australia tourism creative economy
Antara • 07 April 2022 16:14
Jakarta: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno has invited members of the Australia-Indonesia Business Council (AIBC) to invest in the tourism and creative economy sector in Indonesia.
 
Investors' participation in creating quality and sustainable tourism is part of the efforts to accelerate economic resurgence and job creation, the minister noted in Melbourne, Australia, through a written statement here on Wednesday.
 
"We target the realization of investment in the tourism and creative economy sector to reach US$2.45 billion. In this regard, we invite AIBC members to invest (in Indonesia), and we (the Indonesian government) will fully facilitate (the investment licensing)," he stated.

Uno remarked that some 34 million Indonesians currently depend on tourism and creative economy for their livelihoods.
 
To that end, the government will ensure that the sector can grow well, especially in the super priority destinations, including Borobudur Temple in Central Java, Mandalika in West Nusa Tenggara, Lake Toba in North Sumatra, and Likupang in North Sulawesi.
 
"Hopefully, investment in the tourism and creative economy sector would create 1.1 million new quality jobs in Indonesia," he stated.
 
The government is expected to develop the Indonesian tourism and creative economy sector in accordance with the new trend -- personalized, customized, localized and small in size -- with the objective of presenting sustainability values in the sector.
 
Hence, Uno believes that investors can maximize efforts through investment in order to proffer a positive impact on the public.
 
"The development of tourism and creative economy in Indonesia will also be focused on events, such as the G20 (Group of Twenty), WCCE (World Conference on Creative Economy), and World Tourism Day, to be held in Indonesia,” he stated.

 
