English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The country reopens its borders to double vaccinated arrivals. (Photo: medcom.id)
The country reopens its borders to double vaccinated arrivals. (Photo: medcom.id)

Return of International Tourists Expected to Reinvigorate Australia's Tourism Sector

English Australia tourism vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 February 2022 13:57
Canberra: The first international flights carrying tourists are due to land across Australia today, as the country reopens its borders to double vaccinated arrivals, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism, and Investment Dan Tehan has said.
 
Accrording to him, the return of double vaccinated international visitors will reinvigorate Australia's tourism sector, that supports 660,000 jobs and contributed $60.4 billion to the economy in 2018-19.
 
There are more than 1.23 million student, visitor and working holiday maker visa holders offshore who, if vaccinated, will be able to travel to Australia from 21 February 2022. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Since November, 92,000 visitors, 80,000 international students, 35,000 skilled visa holders and 5,600 Working Holiday Makers have arrived in Australia.
 
Fifty-six international flights are due to arrive in Australia on Monday, including 27 into Sydney, from the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Japan and other destinations.
 
To celebrate the return of international arrivals, Australia has rolled out the welcome mat, with special events planned at Sydney International Airport.
 
The first visitors back in Sydney will be greeted with gifts of Vegemite and toy koalas and kangaroos, an iconic Surf Life Saving crew and a DJ playing Australia's favourite tunes.
 
"Australia's health and economic response to the pandemic has been among the best in the world, with one of the highest vaccination rates and low mortality. We are successfully managing the pandemic and learning to live with the virus. Australians are travelling overseas, and we are welcoming international visitors to our country," Tehan said in a statement on Monday.
 
"International tourists will come here to see our iconic attractions, sample our world-leading food and drink, learn about our Indigenous culture, and enjoy the Australian way of life. Australia is the best country in the world and we're excited to be sharing it with the rest of the world again," Tehan added.
 
Tourism Australia has launched a $40 million international marketing campaign to coincide with the reopening of our international borders as the first step in a long-term strategy to restart tourism to Australia, with further investment in tourism marketing campaigns internationally to come in the second half of the year.
 
Visa holders who are not fully vaccinated will still require a valid travel exemption to enter Australia, and will be subject to state and territory quarantine requirements.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Urges Basarnas to Boost Innovation

President Jokowi Urges Basarnas to Boost Innovation

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Ready to Enhance Cooperation with UNWTO

Indonesia Ready to Enhance Cooperation with UNWTO

English
united nations
US Committed to Pursuing Diplomacy until the Moment Russian Invasion Begins: White House

US Committed to Pursuing Diplomacy until the Moment Russian Invasion Begins: White House

English
united states
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Otomotif

"Kaki Besar" Yamaha XSR155 W Bike Kustom

Baleg Bakal Konsultasikan Nasib RUU TPKS dengan Pimpinan DPR
Nasional

Baleg Bakal Konsultasikan Nasib RUU TPKS dengan Pimpinan DPR

Hasil Pertandingan BRI Liga 1 Pekan ke-26 dan Daftar Top Skorer
Olahraga

Hasil Pertandingan BRI Liga 1 Pekan ke-26 dan Daftar Top Skorer

33 Orang Lolos Seleksi Tahap II Calon Pimpinan OJK, Ada Wamenlu hingga Dirut BEI
Ekonomi

33 Orang Lolos Seleksi Tahap II Calon Pimpinan OJK, Ada Wamenlu hingga Dirut BEI

Kurikulum Merdeka Disebut Dicontek dari Inggris
Pendidikan

Kurikulum Merdeka Disebut Dicontek dari Inggris

PM Australia Tuntut Tiongkok Selidiki Penuh Penyinaran Laser
Internasional

PM Australia Tuntut Tiongkok Selidiki Penuh Penyinaran Laser

Xiaomi 12 Ultra akan Didukung Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+
Teknologi

Xiaomi 12 Ultra akan Didukung Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+

Cerita Mayangsari Menolak Lagu
Hiburan

Cerita Mayangsari Menolak Lagu "Menghitung Hari", Akhirnya Sukses Dinyanyikan Krisdayanti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!