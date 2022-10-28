English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The authority must also educate local residents so that they can become tour guides. (Photo: medcom.id)
The authority must also educate local residents so that they can become tour guides. (Photo: medcom.id)

South Kalimantan's Oldest Coal Mine to Become Geotourism Site

Antara • 28 October 2022 19:50
Banjar: The Meratus Geopark Management Agency (BP Geopark Meratus) is preparing former coal mine Oranje Nassau, a geosite in Pengaron, Banjar district, South Kalimantan, as a geotourism destination.
 
The mine, which operated from 1848 to 1884 during the Dutch colonial era, has now become an archaeological site in the district.
 
"The plan is for visitors to visit this former coal mine and receive interesting information related to the geological process of coal formation," deputy chairperson of BP Geopark Meratus, Nurul Fajar Desira, informed in Pengaron, Banjar District, on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He made the statement while accompanying the secretary general of the Global Geopark Network (GGN), Guy Martini, to the former coal mine for a visit.
 
Martini, who is also the chairman of the UNESCO Global Geopark (UGGp) Council, is in South Kalimantan to review Meratus' readiness for UGGp status.
 
The Nassau Oranje mine stopped operating in 1859 during the Banjar War, and was afterward active again until 1884.
 
Based on data from the Archaeological Center of Banjar district, Oranje Nassau was the first coal mine in Indonesia.
 
The coal produced at the mine was sent to Batavia (now Jakarta), although the quality of the coal was not good.
 
Usually, the former mine is visited by local visitors on their way to another tourist site on the hill next to it.
 
"Visitors usually pass this site and then climb the hill and take selfies. Sometimes, there is also camping on the hill," a researcher from the Banjar Archeology Center, Ulse, said.
 
During his visit, Martini provided some suggestions for the development of the geosite to attract tourists.
 
"We can provide visitors with interesting information in simple language related to the geological process of coal formation," he said.
 
The authority must also educate local residents so that they can become tour guides.
 
Residents will become geopark partners and the quality of products sold to visitors will also be improved according to the standards set, he added. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Indonesia is a country with outstanding tourism destinations. (Photo: medcom.id)

Minister Encourages Indonesians to Expedite Tourism Recovery

Indonesia, Singapore Committed to Strengthening Economic Cooperation

ADB Committed to Supporting Bhutan's Economic Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic

BACA JUGA
Youth Living in Islands Must Not Feel Inferior: Riau Islands Governor

Youth Living in Islands Must Not Feel Inferior: Riau Islands Governor

English
riau islands
BRIN Working with IAEA to Improve Irradiation Facilities

BRIN Working with IAEA to Improve Irradiation Facilities

English
research and innovation
Jakarta Records 135 Atypical Acute Kidney Injury Cases in Children: Health Office

Jakarta Records 135 Atypical Acute Kidney Injury Cases in Children: Health Office

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Badai Terjang Filipina Selatan, 31 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Badai Terjang Filipina Selatan, 31 Orang Tewas

Keren! Presiden Jokowi Luncurkan Metaverse IKN
Nasional

Keren! Presiden Jokowi Luncurkan Metaverse IKN

Wow, Empat Atlet Ju Jitsu Indonesia Targetkan Medali Emas di Kejuaraan Dunia
Olahraga

Wow, Empat Atlet Ju Jitsu Indonesia Targetkan Medali Emas di Kejuaraan Dunia

Menkeu Yakin Ekonomi Triwulan III-2022 Lebih Tinggi dari 5,4%
Ekonomi

Menkeu Yakin Ekonomi Triwulan III-2022 Lebih Tinggi dari 5,4%

Servis & Pajak Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid Cuma Rp13 Ribuan, Kok Bisa?
Otomotif

Servis & Pajak Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid Cuma Rp13 Ribuan, Kok Bisa?

Mohon Doa, Pak Ogah Kembali Dirawat di Rumah Sakit Akibat Stroke
Hiburan

Mohon Doa, Pak Ogah Kembali Dirawat di Rumah Sakit Akibat Stroke

Lulus dengan IPK 3,98, Begini Cara Mahasiswi ITB Ini Raih Nilai Nyaris Sempurna
Pendidikan

Lulus dengan IPK 3,98, Begini Cara Mahasiswi ITB Ini Raih Nilai Nyaris Sempurna

3 Wakil Indonesia Bersiap di AOV Premier League 2022
Teknologi

3 Wakil Indonesia Bersiap di AOV Premier League 2022

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!