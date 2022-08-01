English  
The number increased by 1,973.96 percent compared to June 2021. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Records 345 Thousand International Tourist Arrivals in June 2022

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 August 2022 14:48
Jakarta: In June 2022, the number of international visitor arrivals to Indonesia at the country's main entry gates was 345.44 thousand, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has said.
 
The number increased by 1,973.96 percent compared to June 2021. 
 
At the same time, international visitor arrivals in June 2022 increased by 62.69 percent compared to the previous month.

From January to June 2022, the number of international visitor arrivals to Indonesia at the main entry gates was 743.21 thousand, increased by 929.66 percent over the same period in 2021.
 
"The room occupancy rate of classified hotels in June 2022 was 50.28 percent,increased by 11.73 percentage points from June 2021," the BPS said in a press release on Monday 
 
Similarly, the room occupancy rate in June 2022 slightly increased by 0.43 percentage points compared to May 2022. 
 
Meanwhile, the room occupancy rate of non-classified hotels in June 2022 was 23.92 percent, which increased 3.80 percentage points from June 2021 but decreased a 0.83 percentage points from May 2022.
 
The average length of stay of foreign and Indonesian guests at classified hotels during June 2022 was 1.61 days, which decreased slightly by 0.07 percentage points from the average length of stay in June 2021. 
 
While the average length of stay in June 2022 has increased by 0.03 percentage points compared to May 2022.
 
(WAH)
