English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The hotel room occupancy rate also managed to reach above 50 percent. (Photo: MI)
The hotel room occupancy rate also managed to reach above 50 percent. (Photo: MI)

Foreign Tourist Visits to Indonesia until October 2022 Surpassed Target: Minister

Antara • 07 December 2022 19:19
Jakarta: Indonesian Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno stated that 3.92 million foreign tourist visits to the country were recorded until October 2022.
 
This figure exceeds the target of foreign tourists visiting Indonesia this year that ranges from 1.8 million to 3.6 million people.
 
"We have exceeded the target of 3.6 million visits. If we continue to increase this momentum, we will be able to achieve more than five million foreign tourist visits," he noted in an official statement received here Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to Uno, this achievement demonstrated that foreign tourists' trust in Indonesian tourism had increased.
 
He also stated that currently, Australia was no longer ranked first as a country with the most visits to Indonesia.
 
"Previously, Australia sat at number one, but now, it has been replaced by Malaysia, followed by Australia, Singapore in the third place, Timor Leste, and India," he stated.
 
In addition, the hotel room occupancy rate also managed to reach above 50 percent.
 
The minister is optimistic of utilizing this momentum optimally. He also aims to achieve the target of 3.6 million to 7.2 million foreign tourist visits in 2023.
 
"We are sure that even with the recession threat, we will be able to achieve the target," he stated.
 
In addition, Uno reminded all tourism industry and creative economy players to change their outlook and become more vigilant in welcoming the Christmas and New Year holidays on account of the extreme and disaster-prone weather.
 
"I just received a directive from President Joko Widodo regarding an increase in weather anomalies, rainfall, a possibility of landslide, and earthquake as well. We must be vigilant and prioritize Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environment Sustainability (CHSE)," he remarked.
 
Uno also lauded the trial period for Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) that had recently been revitalized and has currently been reopened on a limited basis.
 
He praised the trial opening of TMII that was able to create a revitalized destination, with an environment-friendly vehicle approach through electric vehicles (EV).
 
"For the Christmas and New Year holidays, TMII will become a new favorite for tourists to visit," he added. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Economic growth is projected to accelerate to 5.2 percent in 2023. (Photo: medcom.id)

World Bank Expects Cambodia's Economy to Grow 4.8% in 2022

Minister Eyes Investment in Indonesia's Tourism Sector to Reach $8 Billion

International Visitor Arrivals to Indonesia Reach 678 Thousand in October 2022: BPS

BACA JUGA
Govt Installs Solar Panels for Cianjur Refugees

Govt Installs Solar Panels for Cianjur Refugees

English
electricity
Participation in Hannover Messe 2023 to Benefit Indonesia's Economy: Ministry

Participation in Hannover Messe 2023 to Benefit Indonesia's Economy: Ministry

English
indonesian economy
Indonesia Adds 3,351 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 3,351 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Umar Patek Bebas Bersyarat
Nasional

Umar Patek Bebas Bersyarat

BCL Berandai-andai Ashraf Sinclair Masih Hidup, Netizen Ikut Sedih
Hiburan

BCL Berandai-andai Ashraf Sinclair Masih Hidup, Netizen Ikut Sedih

Kementerian PUPR Serah Terima BMN Senilai Rp19,08 Triliun
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Serah Terima BMN Senilai Rp19,08 Triliun

ILO: Kondisi Lapangan Kerja Belum Pulih
Ekonomi

ILO: Kondisi Lapangan Kerja Belum Pulih

Citroen Boyong Mobil Baru, Mobil Eropa Berbanderol Rp223 Juta?
Otomotif

Citroen Boyong Mobil Baru, Mobil Eropa Berbanderol Rp223 Juta?

Ginting Ungguli Jojo dalam Duel Saudara
Olahraga

Ginting Ungguli Jojo dalam Duel Saudara

Indonesia Ajak Negara-Negara Pasifik Tumbuh dan Sejahtera Bersama
Internasional

Indonesia Ajak Negara-Negara Pasifik Tumbuh dan Sejahtera Bersama

Kepala BP3 Luruskan Miskonsepsi Tak Semua Mata Pelajaran Penting Saat Masuk Perguruan Tinggi
Pendidikan

Kepala BP3 Luruskan Miskonsepsi Tak Semua Mata Pelajaran Penting Saat Masuk Perguruan Tinggi

Gampang, Begini Cara Pakai Filter AI Anime di TikTok yang Lagi Viral
Teknologi

Gampang, Begini Cara Pakai Filter AI Anime di TikTok yang Lagi Viral

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!