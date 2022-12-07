Foreign Tourist Visits to Indonesia until October 2022 Surpassed Target: Minister

This figure exceeds the target of foreign tourists visiting Indonesia this year that ranges from 1.8 million to 3.6 million people.
"We have exceeded the target of 3.6 million visits. If we continue to increase this momentum, we will be able to achieve more than five million foreign tourist visits," he noted in an official statement received here Wednesday.
According to Uno, this achievement demonstrated that foreign tourists' trust in Indonesian tourism had increased.
He also stated that currently, Australia was no longer ranked first as a country with the most visits to Indonesia.
"Previously, Australia sat at number one, but now, it has been replaced by Malaysia, followed by Australia, Singapore in the third place, Timor Leste, and India," he stated.
In addition, the hotel room occupancy rate also managed to reach above 50 percent.
The minister is optimistic of utilizing this momentum optimally. He also aims to achieve the target of 3.6 million to 7.2 million foreign tourist visits in 2023.
"We are sure that even with the recession threat, we will be able to achieve the target," he stated.
In addition, Uno reminded all tourism industry and creative economy players to change their outlook and become more vigilant in welcoming the Christmas and New Year holidays on account of the extreme and disaster-prone weather.
"I just received a directive from President Joko Widodo regarding an increase in weather anomalies, rainfall, a possibility of landslide, and earthquake as well. We must be vigilant and prioritize Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environment Sustainability (CHSE)," he remarked.
Uno also lauded the trial period for Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) that had recently been revitalized and has currently been reopened on a limited basis.
He praised the trial opening of TMII that was able to create a revitalized destination, with an environment-friendly vehicle approach through electric vehicles (EV).
"For the Christmas and New Year holidays, TMII will become a new favorite for tourists to visit," he added.