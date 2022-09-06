English  
The government has selected eight hotels in Bali for accommodating the G20 Summit delegates. (Photo:Medcom.id)
Bali Hotels Nearly 100% Ready for G20 Events: Tourism Minister

Antara • 06 September 2022 10:58
Jakarta: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno has informed that the readiness of hotels for the G20 Summit is close to 99.5 percent.
 
"As is known by the Vice President and Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, we have directly reviewed the readiness of the hotels last Sunday. Besides hotel readiness, we will also check the use of electric vehicles around the Nusa Dua area," Uno said at “The Weekly Brief with Sandi Uno,” in Jakarta on Monday.
 
The government has selected eight hotels in Bali, which passed the assessment standard, for accommodating the G20 Summit delegates.

The eight hotels are Meliá Bali Hotel, the Laguna A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & Spa, the St. Regis Bali Resort, the Westin Resort Nusa Dua Bali, the Apurva Kempinski Bali, Hilton Bali Resort, and Conrad Bali, all of which scored above standard with a score of over 80 percent.
 
Furthermore, Uno said that the preparations for the G20 events in Bali are aimed at meeting the goals of the green economy, digital transformation, and global health architecture.
 
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has emphasized that the G20 events must bring a direct impact on Indonesians, particularly, they must increase the turnover of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with their products and services presented as souvenirs or consumed by G20 delegates.
 
Uno also said that the G20 Summit will drive the economy and create jobs in the country, in line with his ministry's target to create 1.1 million new jobs in 2022, with MSMEs accounting for 90 percent of new jobs.
 
"So, G20 is a very strategic momentum," he added.
 
The government will invite several speakers, including Tesla owner Elon Musk and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, who will speak about the economic transformation in their countries.
 
"This is very extraordinary. In addition, I just finished accompanying the President with the Philippines President, Ferdinand Marcos, who expressed his appreciation of Indonesia's Presidency at G20 this year," he said. 
 
(WAH)

G20 Leaders Urged to Pursue Inclusive Economic Recovery

MPR Calls for Transparency in Social Aid Distribution

West Java Residents Urged to Respond Wisely to Fuel Price Hike

