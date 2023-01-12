English  
Sentono Gentong is a place that offers many kinds of tourism. (Photo: medcom.id)
Sentono Gentong Tourism Area Has Lots to Offer: East Java Governor

Antara • 12 January 2023 12:06
Pacitan: East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa has expressed her fascination with the natural beauty of Sentono Gentong tourism area in Dadapan village, Pringkuku sub-district, Pacitan district, East Java.
 
"Sentono Gentong is akin to the universe's orchestra because it has complete natural beauty coupled with history and spirituality," she remarked on Wednesday.
 
Parawansa stopped by Pacitan after inaugurating two emergency bridges in the Kembang village area, Pacitan city, and Wonodadi village, Ngadirojo district.

She and her entourage also took some time during their working visit to explore the leading tourist destinations in the hometown of the sixth president, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, including the Sentono Gentong nature tour.
 
The governor said that Sentono Gentong is a place that offers many kinds of tourism for it has scenic beauty, religious significance, and sports activities such as paragliding.
 
The religious significance of the area comes from a barrel filled with bones brought by Sheikh Subakir from Persia to ward off evil spirits in Java island so that Islam could spread.
 
"If you want to see ‘harmonious partnership,’ this is one example. If we want to see nature tourism and paragliding athletes as well as have a religious heritage, this is one of them," she added.
 
Parawansa further said that connectivity to Pacitan district and other Mataraman areas requires special attention so that Pacitan's beauty can be further promoted and domestic and foreign tourists can witness it firsthand.
 
"There are also quite a lot of caves in Pacitan. From natural, religious, culinary, sports tourism, there are lots that Pacitan can sell. The most important things are infrastructure development and attracting the right investors. Therefore, all tourists can enjoy the beauty of Pacitan more, both local and international tourists," she remarked.
 
(WAH)

